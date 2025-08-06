Brydon Carse Ruled Out Of The Hundred For Superchargers

MENAFN - IANS) London, Aug 6 (IANS) After playing in four of England's recently 2-2 drawn Test series against India, fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled of playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred men's competition.

In a statement, Carse said the decision to pull out of The Hundred came after a consultation with medical staff. As a result, Carse has been replaced by pacer Mitchell Stanley in the Superchargers' line-up.

"At the end of a long series against India and following consultation with the medical staff, I am sadly not able to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this year. I look forward to watching on from the sidelines and to representing the team again in the future," he said.

Carse, who plays for Durham in England's domestic cricket circuit, took nine wickets in the four Tests against India, but did not play in the final Test at The Oval, which the visitors' won by six runs to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at 2-2. Superchargers are scheduled to open their Hundred men's campaign against Welsh Fire at Headingly on Thursday.

During England's white-ball tour of India held earlier this year, Carse struggled with a foot injury that eventually forced him to miss the Champions Trophy at the mid-way stage and the next three months of cricketing action, including an IPL 2025 stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In June, ahead of the Test series against India, Carse revealed he considered amputating his toe because bowling had caused him to develop severe cuts on his infected left second toe. A major reason behind Carse suffering from infected cuts is the repetitive impact of his front foot while bowling. England will be hoping Carse will be fully fit for an important Ashes trip happening later this year in Australia.