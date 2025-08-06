403
Four people pass away, eighteen others harmed from minibus accident in Turkey
(MENAFN) A tragic road accident in central Türkiye has left four people dead and 18 others injured after a minibus carrying seasonal farm workers veered off a road and fell into a ravine in Sivas province early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. local time near Sarkoy village, located in the mountainous Geminbeli Pass within the Susehri district, according to reports.
The minibus was transporting workers from Sanliurfa province to Ordu province for the annual hazelnut harvest when the driver reportedly lost control on a winding mountain road.
Emergency response teams, including paramedics, fire crews, disaster response units, and gendarmerie personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene following the alert.
Authorities have confirmed that four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. An official investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
In a broader context, road accidents have resulted in 2,713 fatalities across Türkiye so far in 2024, as reported by the General Directorate of Security. Major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir have recorded the highest number of incidents, with Istanbul alone reporting 97,354 traffic accidents.
