Honda And The Honda USA Foundation Empower Millions Of Individuals Across America Through Annual Charitable Giving Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Honda corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity is guided by five strategic pillars: Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety, and Community, each representing a key area where Honda aims to drive meaningful societal change.

"Honda charitable giving efforts are rooted in powering dreams and improving lives in the communities where we live and work," said Bobbie Trittschuh, charitable giving manager for Honda and executive director for the Honda USA Foundation. "Through these contributions, we're proud to support programming creating long-term, sustainable impact in key areas that align with Honda core values."

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation's support for these initiatives expands access to education, reduces environmental impact, enhances mobility for all, advances traffic safety, and uplifts local communities. Several notable programs were funded this year, including those featured below.

Education

To inspire the next generation of leaders and cultivate a future-ready workforce, Honda supports programs that build skills in design, engineering, production, and information technology. This funding is estimated to provide millions of hours of education and training to hundreds of thousands of individuals in local communities. Through these partnerships, Honda is helping young people discover pathways to success.



TechPoint Youth brings hands-on STEM activities to girls, underrepresented communities, and students from low-income backgrounds. Funding from Honda will allow TechPoint to serve schools in counties near the Honda Indiana Auto Plant and will be used to create new robotics teams, outreach, and recruitment.

West Central Ohio Career Network supports initiatives that connect students and schools to industry experts, encouraging students to explore the world of manufacturing. Funds received will be used to provide resources that help inspire the next generation through job shadowing and internships. The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) , a longstanding Honda partner, provides education, rehabilitation, and support services for individuals who are Deaf, Blind, DeafBlind, or multi-disabled. Honda support will allow AIDB to enhance its modern manufacturing program, empowering its students to pursue careers in industry and entrepreneurship, and educate tens of thousands of students in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and electric vehicle technology.

Environment

Toward its ambitious goals of decarbonization, clean energy, and resource circulation to reduce the environmental impact of its products and business operations, Honda supports habitat preservation, clean energy workforce development, and community-based sustainability efforts. Honda support helps reduce and prevent hundreds of thousands of metric tons of CO2 emissions, generate millions of kilowatt hours of clean energy, and conserve vital resources such as water and compostable materials, improving the quality of life for local communities across the country.



The Nature Conservancy is a global leader in environmental conservation. With a relationship that spans nearly thirty years, the current funding from Honda will support critical habitat preservation and resilience projects to protect the planet. GRID Alternatives Greater Los Angeles is a leading voice in low-income solar policy and the nation's largest nonprofit solar installer. Funding from Honda will support a 13-week Installation Basics Training program, which engages young people in green career opportunities within the solar industry.

Mobility

Honda believes that mobility should be accessible to all, and the Honda USA Foundation supports programs that empower all people to fulfill their life's potential, remove barriers, and expand access and opportunities to individuals with disabilities. This year's awardees will positively impact tens of thousands of individuals annually through more than thousands of mobility modifications, therapeutic and adaptive services, and comprehensive care support services. These programs aim to enhance the joy and freedom of mobility, regardless of physical or developmental challenges.



Camp Twin Lakes in Georgia provides experiences for children with serious illnesses and disabilities. Through the Honda USA Foundation's support of fully adaptive and medically supportive camp activities, children gain essential skills to navigate daily challenges more independently, while also fostering wellness, belonging, self-acceptance, and confidence. Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center in North Carolina provides equine-assisted therapy. The Honda USA Foundation grant will support activities that help improve balance, coordination, motor development, self-confidence and executive function development for individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health diagnoses.

Traffic Safety

Building on its global "Safety for Everyone" philosophy and ambitious vision of zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda and Acura vehicles, Honda supports programs that promote safe driving, biking, and pedestrian practices. Programs funded by Honda are expected to deliver tens of millions of hours of safety education, distribute hundreds of thousands of safety products, and reach millions more through public awareness campaigns.



Safe Kids Worldwide is a global nonprofit dedicated to preventing childhood injuries through research, education, and advocacy. Funding from Honda will support key programming in teen driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety, equipping thousands of individuals with life-saving knowledge and safety devices. The Texas A&M Foundation Teens in the Driver Seat® program is a peer-to-peer traffic safety initiative that empowers young people and promotes safe driving habits, aiming to reduce teen crashes and improve roadway safety. Honda support will help educate thousands of young drivers.

Community

Honda believes in empowering communities across America and supports programs that address critical needs. These programs are expected to support social services, disaster preparedness and response, and food security, and provide proactive and strategic opportunities for Honda associates to engage in local communities.



United Way supports health advancements and opportunities for youth, as well as financial stability programs. Funds from Honda will help local chapters across five states expand access to this programming.

Impact Alamance partners with local non-profit organizations in Alamance County, North Carolina, to fund equipment needed to provide essential services. This contribution will significantly enhance the support extended to local communities. Mid-Ohio Foodbank annually serves more than half a million hungry neighbors across 20 Ohio counties. Funding from Honda will strengthen Mid-Ohio Food Collective's (MOFC) food acquisition and distribution strategy, enabling the organization to provide more fresh food and nonperishable options to local communities. Currently, MOFC provides approximately 80 million pounds of food and groceries to families in need.

The full list of 2025 funded programs is available here . The next Honda and Honda USA Foundation annual funding cycle will open on September 1, 2025, for eligible nonprofit organizations and schools to request programmatic funding support for 2026. To learn more, visit .

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 65 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. The company's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering an inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety, and community.

Learn more at .

SOURCE Honda