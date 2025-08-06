Young Americans Are Planning And Saving For Bigger Vacations This Summer, New CIT Bank Survey Finds

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations are a top saving priority for Americans despite pressure on household budgets, according to CIT Bank's 2025 Summer Savings Survey conducted by Harris Poll 1. The recent survey asked American adults about their savings habits and goals, as well as their plans for summer vacations this year.

Though saving up for a rainy day or a new car are also high priorities, planning for their next getaway is top of mind for more Americans - and for good reason.

"Saving for a vacation is an optimistic and aspirational financial goal," said Jose Castro, head of CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. "You spend months looking forward to the trip, then you can enjoy the experience knowing you're financially prepared. Afterward, you return home with memories that can last a lifetime."

One-Third of Americans are Saving for Vacation

When asked which big purchases Americans are saving for in 2025, the number one response from 33% of respondents was travel or vacation. Setting funds aside to get away from it all was more common than saving up for emergencies (30%), car purchases (26%) and home repairs or renovations (24%).

Warm weather and a break from school have made summer vacations an especially enduring tradition for Americans - a tradition that younger people are carrying on. While 47% of all Americans plan to take a summer vacation this year, that number jumps to over half for Gen Z (54%, ages 18-28) and Millennials (56%, ages 29-44).

Younger Americans Have Bigger Vacation Plans

Not only are Gen Z and Millennials more likely to plan summer vacations, they also intend to go farther and spend more than older Americans. Forty-one percent of Millennials and 35% of Gen Z members who are planning a summer vacation will travel internationally this year, compared to 26% of Gen X and 21% of Boomers.

Whether they're traveling internationally or planning a luxurious trip closer to home, young Americans also intend to spend more: 48% of Millennials and 44% of Gen Z planning a summer vacation intend to take a trip costing $5,000 or more this year.

Making Vacation Saving Easier

For many people, planning the vacation is as much fun as the trip itself. Others prefer the spontaneity of last-minute travel, which can be financially feasible with a vacation fund. Setting up a recurring transfer or direct deposit to a dedicated high-yield savings account gets savers closer to their goal with every paycheck and interest payment. Those kinds of consistent deposits can add up fast.

"A high-yield savings account, like CIT Bank's Platinum Savings or Savings Connect, is an ideal place for your vacation fund," Castro said. "Growing your money in a CIT Bank high-yield savings account, separate from your day-to-day spending, makes it easier to stick to your savings plan. With interest rates up to 10x the national average2, we can help you get there a little faster."

CIT Bank is an FDIC-insured, top-10 online bank backed by the strength and stability of First Citizens Bank. Whether for dream vacations, big purchases or daily living expenses, CIT Bank is committed to growing and preserving savings safely and securely.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM. Discover more at firstcitizens.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CIT Bank from June 12-16, 2025, among 2,083 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of July 21, 2025.

Contact:

Angela English

803-931-1854

[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

