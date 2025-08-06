Xinhua Silk Road: British Online Content Creator Impressed By Achievements Of Chinese Dairy Giant Mengniu In Desertification Fight

In July, Jack toured the green pasture, which now provides forage grasses for cows at Mengniu's world-leading organic raw milk production base.

Mengniu's "grass to pasture to milk" organic system has been recognized by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative, as a world-class corporate carbon-neutrality roadmap.

Committed to green development, the dairy giant vows to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while continuing to deliver premium dairy products to the world.

