Ozak AI Hits Major Milestone With $1.5M+ Raised-What's Next?

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI has officially raised over $1.5 million in its presale, capturing the attention of retail and institutional investors alike. With the presale currently in Stage 4 and the token priced at $0.005, momentum is accelerating as demand surges and available token supply dwindles. As the AI narrative continues to dominate the tech and crypto worlds, Ozak AI is positioning itself at the center of this revolution-offering early investors a promising entry point into a data-driven, intelligent trading future.

Growing Market Confidence Drives FOMO

Ozak AI's rapid presale growth is more than a number-it's a signal. Investor sentiment is shifting quickly in favor of utility-rich projects that combine blockchain with real-world applications. While many meme coins and low-utility tokens continue to pump and dump, Ozak AI is differentiating itself by offering a meaningful foundation that can support long-term growth.

The $1.5M milestone reflects strong investor confidence-not just in the short-term gains possible through the Ozak AI presale , but in the long-term vision of the project. As token sales accelerate, many are anticipating a significant price jump in the next stages-and even more so after the token hits live exchanges post-TGE.

Presale Mechanics Encourage Long-Term Holding

One of the reasons Ozak AI has gained so much traction is its carefully crafted tokenomics. Here's how it works:



Only 10% of tokens unlock at the TGE (Token Generation Event)

A 1-month cliff follows The remaining 90% vests linearly over 6 months



This vesting schedule encourages sustainable growth, discouraging mass sell-offs, and gives long-term believers a chance to benefit from steady price action as the platform gains adoption.









Confirmed Listings Coming Soon

Another major reason behind the $1.5M+ surge is the confirmed exchange listings. Ozak AI has already secured listings on:

A top-tier centralized exchange (CEX)

A leading Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX)

The launch strategy is designed to maximize accessibility and visibility right from day one. According to the team, official trading pairs and listing times will be revealed 7–10 days before the TGE, giving early investors a clear window to prepare for the public rollout.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Real Utility Behind the Hype

Ozak AI's appeal goes beyond just numbers-it's rooted in the real-world value the platform aims to deliver. Built as a scalable and intelligent AI+crypto ecosystem, Ozak AI enables individuals, analysts, and enterprises to harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve market forecasting, optimize decision-making, and transform data into actionable insights.

Whether users are an individual user exploring algorithmic forecasting or a business looking to plug into advanced analytics, Ozak AI provides tools that matter. This practical foundation has drawn investors looking for more than the next hype cycle-it's attracting those who want to be part of a transformative shift.

What's Next for Ozak AI?

With the $1.5M milestone achieved, Ozak AI is gearing up for its final presale stages. Here's what's on the roadmap:



Stage 5 launch (with a higher token price)

Exchange listing announcement

TGE rollout

Public trading launch Platform integrations and user onboarding



The team behind Ozak AI is also ramping up marketing and development efforts to prepare for a strong post-launch phase. This includes community engagement, onboarding data partners, and scaling platform infrastructure to support the expected influx of users and demand.

Crossing the $15 million mark is a significant achievement for any presale, but for Ozak AI, it's just the beginning. The blend of strong tokenomics, exchange readiness, and future-focused vision makes it one of the most compelling crypto opportunities in 2025.









Investors still have time to get in at $0.005-but not much. As supply dwindles and demand heats up, this could be one of the last chances to secure $OZ tokens before prices rise and the public market takes over.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto task that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

