Barfresh To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 13, 2025
A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13754380.
Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
...
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
...
Legal Disclaimer:
