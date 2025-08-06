EZCORP To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events during the third quarter of calendar 2025.



Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference , taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from August 12–14, 2025. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay at the following link: .

BTIG Consumer Finance Corporate Access Day , taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 17, 2025. Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Stephens Midwest Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) , taking place across September 18–19, 2025. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with EZCORP management are encouraged to contact their respective sales representative or reach out to the Company's investor relations team at ... .

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official

EZCORP Instagram Official

EZPAWN Instagram Official

EZCORP LinkedIn

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

...

(720) 330-2829