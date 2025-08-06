EZCORP To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events
- Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference , taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from August 12–14, 2025. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay at the following link: . BTIG Consumer Finance Corporate Access Day , taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 17, 2025. Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Stephens Midwest Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) , taking place across September 18–19, 2025. Tim Jugmans, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in Chicago and Milwaukee.
Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with EZCORP management are encouraged to contact their respective sales representative or reach out to the Company's investor relations team at ... .
About EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
