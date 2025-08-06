Aid Cuts Threaten Refugee Lives In Ethiopia's Gambella Region



Significant cuts to humanitarian aid are causing a rapid deterioration of the living conditions for refugees in Ethiopia's Gambella region.

This has led to the suspension of nutrition services in four out of seven refugee camps, putting 80,000 children under five at risk of life-threatening malnutrition. We urge humanitarian organisations and the Ethiopian authorities to scale up support and strengthen the healthcare system.

MENAFN - African Press Organization) GENEVA, Switzerland, August 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Living conditions for refugees in Ethiopia 's Gambella region are rapidly deteriorating following significant cuts to humanitarian aid in the region. The sharp decline is largely due to global reductions in support from key donors such as USAID, straining basic services such as food distribution, healthcare, access to clean water, and sanitation services.

Located in southwestern Ethiopia near the South Sudanese border, Gambella has hosted a large number of mostly South Sudanese refugees since 2014. Today, more than 395,000 refugees are living in seven camps, including Kule refugee camp, where Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has provided healthcare services for more than a decade.

Essential services on the brink of collapse

The general decline of humanitarian funding in the region has led to the suspension of nutrition services in four out of the seven refugee camps, leaving around 80,000 children under the age of five at risk of life-threatening malnutrition .

“We receive food once a month-maize, wheat, and sorghum-but it always runs out before the month ends,” says Nyauahial Puoch, a mother who travelled about eight kilometres from Tierkidi refugee camp to seek treatment for her 17-month-old daughter at MSF's facility in Kule camp.“Since last year, there has been a big decline. Some of the items we used to get are no longer provided at all.”

Puoch's daughter was subsequently diagnosed with malnutrition.

Since October 2024, refugees in Kule camp have received as little as 600 calories a day-less than 30 per cent of the recommended daily minimum of 2,100 calories per person. Other refugee camps in the region are also experiencing a similar situation. At times, food distribution has stopped for months, due to international supply chain disruptions and funding shortages.

So far in 2025, MSF has recorded a 55 per cent increase in child admissions to our therapeutic feeding centre compared to the previous year, with half of these children coming from other camps in the region.

“We walked three hours from our home in Akula camp to get to the MSF hospital,” says Kuoth, whose one-year-old child received treatment at MSF's hospital in Kule.“Our child had cough, diarrhoea, and severe malnutrition, and she had to be hospitalised for 15 days until she recovered.”

Access to healthcare is difficult

MSF's outpatient department has seen a 58 per cent rise in patient visits compared to the same period last year, with many patients arriving from surrounding camps. The number of women attending antenatal care sessions has also increased by 72 per cent compared to 2024, indicating the growing demand for maternal healthcare services.

“We're receiving more patients from other camps,” says Armand Dirks, MSF project coordinator in Gambella.“Largely because these services are no longer available locally due to many NGOs withdrawing from the region due to funding cuts. MSF is overwhelmed by the increased patient load, and we fear this number will likely keep rising in the coming months."

Disease prevention reduced

Funding cuts have also caused disease prevention activities-such as malaria prevention programmes-to be downsized.

As malaria is endemic in the region, our teams are anticipating a sharp increase in the number of malaria patients during the current rainy season, which lasts from May to October.

In July 2025, the number of malaria patients coming to our facility has risen by approximately 125 per cent compared to June 2025. MSF has treated more than 23,800 cases since January, with over half of these patients coming from neighbouring refugee camps.

With key malaria prevention activities such as the distribution of bed nets, indoor and outdoor spraying, and timely access to healthcare services being significantly decreased this year, we fear that the region will have a hard time controlling the spread of the disease, which will potentially increase the burden on the already-fragile health system.

“Cases are expected to rise sharply during this peak transmission period,” says Birhanu Sahile, MSF deputy medical coordinator.“This poses a serious threat to already vulnerable refugees who face heightened exposure to malaria-infected mosquitos due to overcrowded living conditions and limited sanitation."

To address this situation, we are enhancing our malaria treatment services in the region, and plan to establish a dedicated malaria health post in Tierkidi refugee camp-a large refugee camp in Gambella region, home to more than 74,000 refugees. Our teams are also distributing bed nets, and supporting vector control and other preventive measures for refugees living in Kule camp.

A call for urgent action

“Walking through the camp, you'll see many empty buildings-spaces once used by NGOs that have now withdrawn,” says Dirks.“Their absence is deeply felt. Services that once supported this community have now disappeared.”

In Kule refugee camp, MSF is providing a range of essential services including basic and specialised healthcare, maternal and child health including comprehensive sexual and gender-based violence care, mental health care, water and sanitation, and health promotion and nutrition programmes.

“MSF is working at full capacity, but the scale of needs in Kule far exceeds what we can address alone,” says Sahile.“Without urgent support and interventions from other organisations, this crisis will continue to escalate, putting thousands of vulnerable lives at even greater risk.”

As NGOs are increasingly unable to meet the healthcare needs within refugee camps, we urge the Government of Ethiopia to take clear and decisive steps in Gambella to advance refugee integration into local services. This includes strengthening the current healthcare system for everyone and enhancing its capacity to withstand future cuts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).