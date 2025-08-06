403
U.S. Considers Seeking Death Penalty in Embassy Case
(MENAFN) The United States Justice Department is reportedly considering the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting two staff members from the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., back in May, according to a news agency.
Citing an insider familiar with the matter, the news agency stated on Tuesday that the Justice Department intends to formally charge the suspect with federal hate crime violations later this week in relation to the deadly May incident.
The alleged perpetrator, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez, is expected to face an indictment that includes special allegations qualifying the case for capital punishment.
This could enable federal prosecutors to pursue the death sentence.
The news agency also noted that a grand jury has already been convened to assess the Justice Department's evidence.
Rodriguez, a native of Chicago, was detained after allegedly opening fire near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim—two individuals who were reportedly about to be engaged.
As seen in a widely circulated video online, Rodriguez was heard shouting "Free Palestine" while being apprehended by law enforcement.
In addition to hate crime charges, Rodriguez is also facing accusations of assassinating foreign officials, causing death through the use of a firearm, and firing a weapon in the course of a violent offense, according to details outlined in the criminal complaint.
