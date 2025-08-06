Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Investment Risk Rating
Designation
Investments at Fair
Percentage
Investments at Fair
Percentage
4.0 - 5.0
Very Strong Performance
$ 97,881
5.3 %
$ 92,956
5.6 %
3.0 - 3.9
Strong Performance
589,329
32.1 %
567,581
34.0 %
2.0 - 2.9
Performing
1,021,331
55.7 %
928,455
55.7 %
1.6 - 1.9
Watch
97,396
5.3 %
50,072
3.0 %
1.0 - 1.5
Default/Workout
15,601
0.9 %
15,156
0.9 %
Total Debt Investments excluding Senior Credit Corp 2022
1,821,538
99.3 %
1,654,220
99.2 %
Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC (1)
12,885
0.7 %
12,885
0.8 %
$ 1,834,423
100.0 %
$ 1,667,105
100.0 %
(1) An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.
As of June 30, 2025, Trinity Capital's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.9, consistent with the score as of March 31, 2025. The Company's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $143.3 million in available liquidity, including $26.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $117.0 million in available borrowing capacity under its KeyBank Credit Facility, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. This excludes capital raised by the JV and funds managed by the Company's wholly owned RIA subsidiary.
As of June 30, 2025, Trinity's leverage, or debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 115% as compared to 116% as of March 31, 2025.
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Trinity utilized its equity ATM offering program to sell 5,717,121 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.43 per share, raising $81.5 million of net proceeds.
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Trinity utilized its debt ATM offering program and during the period issued and sold $2.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its March and September 2029 Notes.
Distributions
On June 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular dividend totaling $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which was paid on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.
Recent Developments
For the period from July 1, 2025 to August 4, 2025, the Company issued and sold 717,285 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.32 per share and raised $10.2 million of net proceeds after deducting commissions to the sales agents on shares sold under the Equity ATM Program.
On July 3, 2025, the Company issued and sold $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.750% Notes due 2030 (the "July 2030 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2. The proceeds were used to pay down a portion of the existing indebtedness outstanding under the KeyBank Credit Facility.
On July 8, 2025, the Company and certain of its affiliates were granted an exemptive relief order (the "Order") from the SEC that permits the Company to enter into certain negotiated co-investment transactions alongside certain of its affiliates in a manner consistent with its investment objective, positions, policies, strategies, and restrictions as well as regulatory requirements and other pertinent factors, subject to compliance with the Order.
Conference Call
Trinity Capital will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316, or (203) 518-9783 internationally, and reference Conference ID: TRINQ225 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 13, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (800) 757-4761 or (402) 220-7215.
About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.5 billion across over 400 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.
ASSETS
Investments at fair value:
Control investments (cost of $103,725 and $82,391, respectively)
|
118,496
|
89,249
39,227
|
1,820,607
|
1,978,330
|
26,251
|
17,664
|
5,870
|
16,909
|
|
2,045,024
|
1,774,241
483,000
|
113,000
|
569,808
|
35,483
|
5,918
|
27,247
|
1,121,456
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
70
|
929,767
|
(6,269)
|
923,568
|
|
2,045,024
|
1,774,241
13.27
|
|
|
TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
2,430
|
783
|
4,758
|
1,635
|
977
|
474
|
63,306
|
50,580
|
66,713
|
51,837
|
|
597
|
835
|
2,173
|
1,969
|
2,770
|
2,804
|
69,483
|
54,641
|
|
18,044
|
13,885
|
12,489
|
9,944
|
1,787
|
1,338
|
2,246
|
2,092
|
|
34,566
27,259
|
(508)
|
-
|
34,058
|
27,259
|
|
35,425
|
27,382
|
621
|
639
|
34,804
|
26,743
|
|
|
-
|
(3,916)
|
(8,262)
|
(2,572)
|
(8,262)
|
(6,488)
|
|
|
7,912
|
5,691
|
52
|
1,673
|
6,908
|
3,209
|
14,872
|
10,573
|
|
|
41,414
|
|
|
68,499
|
45,337
|
0.53
|
|
0.53
1.05
|
1.07
|
0.53
|
|
0.51
1.05
|
1.03
|
|
0.63
|
|
0.61
1.07
|
0.94
|
0.63
|
|
0.59
1.07
|
0.90
|
|
65,911,570
|
50,161,680
|
65,911,570
|
54,064,395
|
