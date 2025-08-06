Pulmatrix Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Divestment Plan For Inhalation Assets
|
PULMATRIX, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2025
|
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
5,825
|
|
|
$
|
9,521
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
6,142
|
|
|
|
9,920
|
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
6,152
|
|
|
$
|
9,943
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
384
|
|
|
$
|
809
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
|
929
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
|
996
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value - 500,000 shares authorized; 6,746 shares designated Series A convertible preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - 200,000,000 shares authorized; 3,652,285 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
306,117
|
|
|
|
306,103
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(300,513)
|
|
|
|
(297,156)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
5,604
|
|
|
|
8,947
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
6,152
|
|
|
$
|
9,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PULMATRIX, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,552
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
7,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
2,834
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
3,362
|
|
|
|
3,627
|
|
Loss on MannKind Transaction
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
|
|
7,453
|
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
|
12,591
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(1,548)
|
|
|
|
(5,901)
|
|
|
|
(3,395)
|
|
|
|
(5,154)
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
Fair value adjustment of warrants
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,549)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,811)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,357)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,986)
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.42)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.59)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.92)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.37)
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
|
|
3,652,285
|
|
|
|
3,652,285
|
|
|
|
3,652,285
|
|
|
|
3,652,285
|
|
About Pulmatrix, Inc.
Pulmatrix is a biopharmaceutical company that has focused on the development of novel inhaled therapeutic products intended to prevent and treat migraine and respiratory diseases with important unmet medical needs using its patented iSPERSETM technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for central nervous system ("CNS") disorders such as acute migraine and serious lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"). Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSETM, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by optimizing pharmacokinetics and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.
About iSPERSETM Technology
Pulmatrix's innovative particle engineering technology creates dry powder, which solves limitations of conventional inhaled technologies and expands the universe of inhalable drug therapies. iSPERSETM is a proprietary technology that allows a broad range of drugs to be formulated as small, dense, and dispersible particles for highly efficient drug delivery and deep penetration into the lungs. iSPERSETM can efficiently deliver small molecules, drug combinations, peptides, proteins, and nucleic acids via the respiratory system for the treatment of both respiratory and non-respiratory diseases.
For more on the Company's inhaled product candidates please visit:
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the consummation of and the exact timing of the proposed Merger with Cullgen and satisfaction of closing conditions thereunder, among others; the Company's ability to divest its clinical assets on terms favorable to the Company, or at all, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, including the proposed Merger with Cullgen, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Chuck Padala
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
[email protected]
