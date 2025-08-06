Heathos Pulse Debuts As A Game-Changing Intelligence Hub For Independent Insurance Agents And Agencies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to streamline decision-making and provide comprehensive visibility across critical business areas, Heathos Pulse replaces the fragmented and outdated systems many agencies rely on, including email chains, spreadsheets, calls, and meetings, with a unified, intuitive platform. Heathos Pulse delivers data-driven business intelligence focused on performance, compliance, and quality metrics at both the agent and agency levels. It also includes a robust Learning Management System (LMS), serving as a centralized hub for product-specific training and commission tracking, both essential tools for running a successful agency. With more than 85% of CEOs accelerating digital transformation since 2020, the launch meets a critical industry need for modernization.

Heathos Launches Business Intelligence Platform to Streamline Agency Operations.

Post thi

"The insurance industry has long been saddled with legacy systems and reactive processes," said Todd Baxter, CEO of Heathos. "Heathos Pulse cuts through that clutter. It puts the power of real-time data in the hands of agents and agencies, so they can focus on what matters - growing their business and serving clients."

Key features of Heathos Pulse:



Business Intelligence Engine: Empowers users to make data-driven decisions, eliminating guesswork and promoting efficiency.

Education and Training: Offers a Learning Management System (LMS), agency certification, and product knowledge collateral in a central location.

Licensing: Assists with licensing processes and offers real-time updates.

Regulatory and Compliance Guidance: Features tools designed to navigate processes and streamline workflows.

Single Sign-On (SSO) Portal: A central hub for agents to view and manage key performance data, streamlining access and reducing friction in daily operations.



Complaints data



Commission and product information



Agent proficiency and performance tracking Comparative benchmarking against enterprise-level performance

With agencies under increasing pressure to streamline operations and make faster, smarter decisions, this level of access is more essential than ever.

Following a successful two-week beta with five Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), Heathos plans to complete its full rollout, enabling hundreds of agencies across multiple IMOs to gain full access to the portal's powerful features and benefits.

The full rollout will take place in stages:



Stage 1: Heathos Pulse will be deployed first to the original beta IMOs, then to all remaining IMOs. Stage 2: Full rollout and expansion to mid-sized and small agencies.

Following the full release, Heathos will continue to enhance the Heathos Pulse platform with new features and modules, ensuring that agents and agencies remain ahead of the curve.

For more information about how Heathos is redefining the healthcare insurance landscape, visit .

About Heathos

Heathos is a premier insurance services ecosystem that simplifies access to a wide range of individual health insurance products that serve people in every stage of life. The company is comprised of FirstEnroll , AdminOne , and SonicMarketing , with each brand operating within a distinct area of the insurance value chain. FirstEnroll specializes in enrollment and billing administration, AdminOne focuses on claims processing, and SonicMarketing facilitates direct carrier contracts. Heathos is designed to enable consumer choice, drive efficiencies, ensure compliance, and create a seamless experience for agencies, carriers, and members. For more information, visit and connect on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Matthew Paul

Heathos

732.440.8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heathos LLC.