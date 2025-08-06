Liquid Adhesives Market Is Likely To Increase At A Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2033

Liquid Adhesives Market, by Formulation

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global liquid adhesives market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising industrial expansion and rapid advancements in adhesive technologies. As per a recent report by Allied Market Research, titled“Liquid Adhesives Market by Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Others), Substrate (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Wood, and Others), and End-User Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Electronics, Packaging, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2033”, the market was valued at $38.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $56.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:-1. Industrial Growth and Manufacturing Expansion:Industrial expansion across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods continues to drive demand for liquid adhesives. These adhesives are essential for bonding a wide range of substrates including metals, plastics, composites, and ceramics, making them indispensable in modern manufacturing processes.2. Technological Advancements:Innovation is a critical growth enabler in the liquid adhesives industry. Continuous R&D investment has resulted in enhanced adhesive properties such as improved bond strength, flexibility, durability, faster curing times, and greater environmental compatibility. The development of hybrid and reactive adhesives, combining technologies like cyanoacrylate, epoxy, and polyurethane, has unlocked new application possibilities across industries.In addition, nanotechnology has enabled the creation of adhesives with superior adhesion, chemical resistance, and temperature tolerance, ideal for use on difficult-to-bond surfaces.3. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions:Amid growing environmental awareness and stricter regulations, manufacturers are prioritizing the development of eco-friendly adhesives. Water-based, solvent-free, and bio-based formulations with low or zero VOC emissions are gaining traction as sustainable bonding solutions.Key Market Restraints:-Despite promising growth, the market faces challenges, including:- Environmental and health concerns related to certain chemical formulations.- High raw material costs and price volatility.Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Formulation: Water-Based Adhesives Lead:- In 2023, the water-based adhesives segment held the largest market share, contributing nearly 50% of global revenue. These adhesives are favored for their low toxicity, environmental friendliness, and compliance with VOC emission regulations. Their widespread adoption across packaging, construction, and consumer goods industries continues to rise.By Substrate: Paper Segment Dominates:- The paper segment emerged as the leading substrate category, accounting for over one-fifth of market revenue in 2023. Liquid adhesives are widely used for bonding paper and cardboard in packaging, crafts, office supplies, and printing due to their ease of application and effective adhesion.By End-User Industry: Medical Segment on Top:- The medical segment contributed nearly one-third of total market revenue in 2023. Liquid adhesives are vital in wound closure and surgical procedures, offering advantages over traditional sutures and staples. Innovations in biocompatible and bioresorbable adhesives have expanded their application across specialties such as orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront:-In 2023, Asia-Pacific held the dominant market share, contributing over 40% of global revenue. The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, fueled by:- Expanding manufacturing sectors in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.- Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.- Rising demand for adhesives in construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging applications.Opportunities Ahead:- Emerging Market Penetration- Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships- Digitalization and Industry 4.0 IntegrationChallenges:- Health and environmental concerns associated with certain formulations- Volatile raw material pricesKey Players in the Market:- 3M Company- Avery Dennison Corporation- Beardow Adams- Bostik SA- DIC Corporation- Dow Inc.- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- Huntsman Corporation- Pidilite Industries LtdThese companies are actively engaged in product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansions to strengthen their market presence.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

