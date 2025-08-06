Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Of Algeria's Council Of Nation Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-08-06 08:14:01
HE Speaker of the Council of the Nation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Azzouz Nasri met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

