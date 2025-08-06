Australian Man, 20, Forms New Country With 400 Citizens In No-Man's Land Between Two Countries

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 20-year-old Australian man has captured global attention after proclaiming himself the president of a self-declared nation situated in a disputed no-man's-land between Croatia and Serbia. Daniel Jackson is the founder of the Free Republic of Verdis , a self-styled micronation occupying a 125-acre patch of forest along the Danube River.

According to a report by the New York Post , the territory lies in a legal grey zone, an unclaimed piece of land known as“pocket three” that neither Croatia nor Serbia officially recognises due to an ongoing border dispute.

What Is Verdis?

Verdis was Jackson's passion project, first conceived when he was just 14.“It was just a bit of an experiment at first with a few mates. We all dreamed of creating something crazy,” he told the publication.

By 18, Jackson, a digital designer who creates virtual worlds on platforms like Roblox, began formalising his vision. On May 30, 2019, he declared the independence of the Free Republic of Verdis. Since then, he has created a flag, a basic constitution, a cabinet of ministers, and claims the micronation now has around 400“citizens” worldwide.

English, Croatian, and Serbian are listed as official languages, and the Euro is used as currency. Verdis is only accessible by boat from the Croatian city of Osijek, though not without resistance.

Who is Daniel Jackson?

Born on December 7, 2004, in Upper Ferntree Gully, Australia, Daniel Jackson is the incumbent President of the Free Republic of Verdis. Jackson has been serving as the President of the Free Republic of Verdis since the 30th of May 2019.

Since entering office, Jackson's administration has been largely dedicated to working towards international recognition, funding, and the overall nation-building of the Free Republic of Verdis.

Trouble with Croatian authorities

Jackson's efforts to physically settle in Verdis haven't gone smoothly. In October 2023, Croatian police reportedly detained and deported several Verdis supporters, including Jackson himself. He now claims to be banned for life from entering Croatia.

“They deported us, but couldn't give a reason why. They said we were a threat to homeland security,” he said.

Now operating what he calls a“government-in-exile,” Jackson alleges that Croatian authorities have ramped up patrols along Verdis' shoreline to prevent entry from the Serbian side. Despite the tension, he says he hopes to establish peaceful diplomatic ties with both countries in the future.

“We've had a lot of problems with the Croatian authorities, but we want a good relationship with them eventually,” Jackson added.

Passports, politics and plans ahead

Every citizen of Verdis is issued a passport, although Jackson warns that they're not valid for international travel. That said, he claims some people have successfully entered other countries using Verdisian passports.

The micronation is also selective about who can become a citizen, with preference reportedly given to individuals with medical, security, or legal expertise, roles Jackson says are critical for a small, developing society.

Though he currently serves as president, Jackson insists he isn't power-hungry. If Verdis gains wider recognition or physical control of the land, he says he would step down and call for democratic elections.

Despite setbacks and scepticism, Jackson remains optimistic. His argument is simple: since neither Croatia nor Serbia claims the land, Verdis has every right to.