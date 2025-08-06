Bill Gates' Handwritten Note Found In Jeffrey Epstein's Scandalous Manhattan House, 'I Was Wrong'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was once blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein over his affair with a Russian girl. Now, Gates' handwritten note was found at Epstein's Manhattan home.

Photos from Jeffrey Epstein's house in Manhattan reveal shocking details. His seven-floor home had cameras in bedrooms, a framed copy of the book Lolita and strange decorations.

The New York Times shared photos that revealed an unusual item. It was a $1 bill signed by Bill Gates , saying“I was wrong!” The bill, where Gates wrote over George Washington's face. was kept in the living room.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May 2023 that Jeffrey Epstein had come to know about Bill Gates' alleged affair with a young Russian woman. He later used this to try and pressure Gates.

Epstein paid for her coding course, then in 2017 asked Gates to repay him. This came after Gates refused to join Epstein's big charity plan. Gates' team said Epstein failed to use the affair to blackmail him.

The house had a sculpture of a bride hanging by a rope and many fake eyeballs in frames near the entrance. Epstein lived there before his arrest.

Epstein often hosted rich and powerful guests in that 21,000-square-foot home. Pictures of famous people like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pope John Paul II, Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Elon Musk were displayed.

These photos came out after Epstein's arrest in 2019 for child sex trafficking. Over the years, more details from inside his house have surfaced.

There were also massage rooms where he reportedly abused young girls. In the massage room, photos showed paintings of naked women, a big silver ball and chain and shelves full of lubricant. Jeffrey Epstein often made teenage girls, some even from middle schools, massage him while he was naked, according to NY Times.

Court records and victims said he had sometimes pleased himself in front of them and sometimes assaulted them. No cameras were seen in the massage room.

Earlier, Epstein received a birthday album in 2003 with letters from many, including former US President Bill Clinton and current US President Donald Trump.

In 2016, seven people sent birthday wishes to Jeffrey Epstein, as per NY Times' findings. These included scientist Noam Chomsky and his wife, businessman Joichi Ito, physicist Lawrence Krauss, biologist Martin Nowak and politicians like Ehud Barak.

Barak, former prime minister of Israel , called Epstein“a collector of people” and wished him a long life. Many did not reply when asked about the letters. Barak, Chomsky's wife, and others refused to comment.

Jeffrey Epstein's social circle shrank after his crimes had become known. He died in jail in 2019 while awaiting sex-trafficking trial.