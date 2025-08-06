Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rasmala Delivers Robotics-Enabled Logistics Facility In The Netherlands


2025-08-06 08:12:45
(MENAFN- B2Press) Distribution centre pre-leased for 15 years to a global outdoor fashion brand

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (“Rasmala”), one of the leading Dubai-based alternative investment managers, announces the successful completion of its ground-up investment in a cutting-edge logistics facility in Almelo, Netherlands.

Built over 15 months, the project delivers a large, robotics-enabled distribution centre, built-to-suit, for a global outdoor fashion brand. This is Rasmala's third investment in the Netherlands, expanding Rasmala's European logistics portfolio with a de-risked, income-generating asset. The project demonstrates Rasmala's capabilities to actively create value in cross-border investments.

“Delivering bespoke structures that help our clients achieve their investment objectives has been a key guiding principle of Rasmala for 25 years. This is a high-quality asset that benefits from a long-term, inflation-protected lease with a reputable tenant, offering a stable return, coupled with capital preservation,” said Ali Taqi, Rasmala's Deputy CEO.

Project Highlights:
Asset Value: €38M+ prime logistics facility
Size: Approx. 312,000 sq. ft. with 25m height
Lease: 15-year term for a NYSE-listed global tenant, CPI-indexed rent
Location: XL Business Park, Almelo, a key European logistics corridor

The facility comprises a warehouse, an office, and a mezzanine area, with a total of 118 parking spaces. With advanced automation capabilities, the building achieved BREEAM Very Good certification and serves as a strategic EMEA distribution hub for its global tenant. The property is beside another Rasmala-managed warehouse leased to the same tenant.

Rasmala co-developed the site with GARBE Industrial Real Estate Netherlands from project inception, alongside the main contractor, Systabo. The team successfully navigated the complex cross-border structuring, regulatory, and development risks, actively managing the development process to ensure the timely delivery of a tailor-made facility that meets the sophisticated requirements of modern logistics.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022

MENAFN06082025000070015205ID1109892892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search