Rasmala Delivers Robotics-Enabled Logistics Facility In The Netherlands
Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (“Rasmala”), one of the leading Dubai-based alternative investment managers, announces the successful completion of its ground-up investment in a cutting-edge logistics facility in Almelo, Netherlands.
Built over 15 months, the project delivers a large, robotics-enabled distribution centre, built-to-suit, for a global outdoor fashion brand. This is Rasmala's third investment in the Netherlands, expanding Rasmala's European logistics portfolio with a de-risked, income-generating asset. The project demonstrates Rasmala's capabilities to actively create value in cross-border investments.
“Delivering bespoke structures that help our clients achieve their investment objectives has been a key guiding principle of Rasmala for 25 years. This is a high-quality asset that benefits from a long-term, inflation-protected lease with a reputable tenant, offering a stable return, coupled with capital preservation,” said Ali Taqi, Rasmala's Deputy CEO.
Project Highlights:
Asset Value: €38M+ prime logistics facility
Size: Approx. 312,000 sq. ft. with 25m height
Lease: 15-year term for a NYSE-listed global tenant, CPI-indexed rent
Location: XL Business Park, Almelo, a key European logistics corridor
The facility comprises a warehouse, an office, and a mezzanine area, with a total of 118 parking spaces. With advanced automation capabilities, the building achieved BREEAM Very Good certification and serves as a strategic EMEA distribution hub for its global tenant. The property is beside another Rasmala-managed warehouse leased to the same tenant.
Rasmala co-developed the site with GARBE Industrial Real Estate Netherlands from project inception, alongside the main contractor, Systabo. The team successfully navigated the complex cross-border structuring, regulatory, and development risks, actively managing the development process to ensure the timely delivery of a tailor-made facility that meets the sophisticated requirements of modern logistics.
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment