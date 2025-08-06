Rasmala Delivers Robotics-Enabled Logistics Facility In The Netherlands

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (“Rasmala”), one of the leading Dubai-based alternative investment managers, announces the successful completion of its ground-up investment in a cutting-edge logistics facility in Almelo, Netherlands.

Built over 15 months, the project delivers a large, robotics-enabled distribution centre, built-to-suit, for a global outdoor fashion brand. This is Rasmala's third investment in the Netherlands, expanding Rasmala's European logistics portfolio with a de-risked, income-generating asset. The project demonstrates Rasmala's capabilities to actively create value in cross-border investments.

“Delivering bespoke structures that help our clients achieve their investment objectives has been a key guiding principle of Rasmala for 25 years. This is a high-quality asset that benefits from a long-term, inflation-protected lease with a reputable tenant, offering a stable return, coupled with capital preservation,” said Ali Taqi, Rasmala's Deputy CEO.

Project Highlights:

Asset Value: €38M+ prime logistics facility

Size: Approx. 312,000 sq. ft. with 25m height

Lease: 15-year term for a NYSE-listed global tenant, CPI-indexed rent

Location: XL Business Park, Almelo, a key European logistics corridor

The facility comprises a warehouse, an office, and a mezzanine area, with a total of 118 parking spaces. With advanced automation capabilities, the building achieved BREEAM Very Good certification and serves as a strategic EMEA distribution hub for its global tenant. The property is beside another Rasmala-managed warehouse leased to the same tenant.

Rasmala co-developed the site with GARBE Industrial Real Estate Netherlands from project inception, alongside the main contractor, Systabo. The team successfully navigated the complex cross-border structuring, regulatory, and development risks, actively managing the development process to ensure the timely delivery of a tailor-made facility that meets the sophisticated requirements of modern logistics.

