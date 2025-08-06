403
A Celebration of Classic Italian Cuisine Meets Modern Mastery with Adaline’s Top 10 Signature Dishes
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (6th August 2025): Situated in the pulse of DIFC, Adaline invites guests into a multisensory dreamscape, where sound, flavour, and style collide to create a one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment experience. Brought to life by award-winning Chef Izu Ani and Dubai’s pioneering restaurateur, Evgeny Kuzin, under the renowned Fundamental Hospitality, Adaline serves an extraordinary feast for the senses. Complemented by interiors that exude Old Hollywood glamour and live music, these 10 standout signature dishes offer a celebration of timeless Italian cuisine that truly steals the show:
Tartare di Tonno
An elegant expression of Mediterranean refinement, the Tartare di Tonno layers glistening Bluefin tuna with a whisper-light tomato dressing, cool cucumber, and a crown of Oscietra caviar. Beautifully paired with wafer-thin herb crostini, each shard offers the perfect crunch to scoop up every indulgent bite.
Panzanella
An ode to leisurely summer evenings in Tuscany, this vibrant dish celebrates the beauty of simplicity. Juicy heirloom tomatoes, marinated capsicum, and fresh cucumber come together over golden, crispy bread, each bite bursting with sun-ripened sweetness. Adding a touch of indulgence, the dish is complete with a creamy ricotta mousse.
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Creamy, comforting, and unmistakably Italian, the Rigatoni alla Vodka is a guest favourite for good reason. Perfectly al dente rigatoni is enveloped in a velvety sauce of sweet cherry tomatoes, cream, chilli, parsley, and 0% alcohol, then finished with a delicate sprinkle of Parmesan. Every bite reveals a depth of flavour that dances on the tongue.
‘Adali’e’ Crudo di Mare
A showstopping centrepiece that arrives in a swirl of mist, the ‘Adali’e’ Crudo di Mare is as indulgent as it is striking. This elegant display brings together the finest treasures of the sea, comprising plump oysters, sweet langoustine, delicate Mazara prawns, buttery scallops, seabass carpaccio, yellowtail ceviche, and a jewel-like Bluefin tuna tartare.
Tirùmisù
Providing an elevated take on a timeless Italian dessert with Ad’line’s quintessential elegant flair, the ùiramisù is presented in a cut-crystal dessert coupe and topped with an edible red rose. Each layer offers a decadent bite, created through layers of airy mascarpone cream and espresso-soaked savoiardi biscuit.
Ricciola con Giardiniera
Presenting a meticulous balance of flavours, the Ricciola con Giardiniera awakens the palate and delivers a vibrant start to Adaline’s culinary journey. Thinly sliced yellowtail rests in a zesty citrus dressing, its buttery texture harmonising with the gentle tang of pickled vegetables. Finished with a drizzle of Theo olive oil, each bite is bursting with coastal Italian freshness.
Vitello Tonnato
Originating from Piedmont, this classic combines the very best of land and sea. Adaline breathes new life into Vitello Tonnato with thin slices of tender veal draped in a silky, tuna sauce, garnished with briny capers, semi-dried tomatoes, and delicate herbs.
Raviolini alla Bolognese
Adaline’s deeply satisfying Raviolini alla Bolognese delivers the perfect bite in every mouthful. Made up of generously stuffed ricotta and tender spinach pasta parcels nestled in a rich, slow-cooked Wagyu Bolognese, and dusted with Parmesan, this is comfort Italian food elevated to an art form.
Margherita
Freshly baked to crispy perfection, Adali’e’s signature Margherita is ideal for sharing or savouring solo. Simple yet utterly delicious’ it’s set on rustic dough and topped with rich tomato sauce, creamy melted buffalo mozzarella, and just the right amount of fresh basil.
Torta Limone
The perfect sweet ending to a flavourful evening at Adaline, the Torta Limone marries zesty lemon curd with fluffy, gently torched meringue. Garnished with gold flakes for a sophisticated touch, it’s both dazzling and decadent.
Blending live music, sophisticated surroundings, and refined Italian cuisine, Adaline is a celebration of li’e’s simplest pleasures. Each of the restau’ant’s 10 signature dishes beautifully embodies Chef I’u Ani’s culinary vision and mastery, creating a delicate balance of classic Italian flavours and show-stopping presentations.
