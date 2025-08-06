Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. Announces $1 Million Private Placement
All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the company's projects and general working capital. Finders fees in cash and non-transferable broker warrants, and in accordance with Exchange policies may be paid in relation to the Financing.
ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.
Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing energy materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.
