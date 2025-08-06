Kobrea Significantly Expands El Perdido Porphyry Target - Mendoza Province, Argentina

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("" or the "") presents results of airborne magnetometry and ASTER analysis at the El Perdido porphyry system within the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects (the ""). The 6,878-hectare El Perdido Project is host to a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system that has been defined at surface but has not seen any drilling to date. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 kmin southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details).

Highlights:



Kobrea expands the interpreted system to 2 kilometers by 2 kilometers



The magnetic response of the system continues to the east under colluvial cover



ASTER analysis indicates hydrothermal alteration extends to the east and to the southeast beyond the extents of historical mapping

A 1,700 metre by 250 metre hydrothermal breccia unit is interpreted as the center of the El Perdido porphyry system

El Perdido is permitted for road construction and diamond drilling ( see the Company's July 29, 2025 news release for further details) A drill contract has been signed for the upcoming diamond drilling program

"The results of the airborne magnetometer survey support our interpretation that the El Perdido porphyry system is larger than previously recognized," commented James Hedalen, CEO of Kobrea. "Our interpretation is supported further by the recently completed ASTER study that shows hydrothermal alteration extending to the east and southeast of the historically defined limits significantly increasing the size potential of this target that will be drill tested for the first time this upcoming exploration season."

2025 Airborne Magnetometer Survey - El Perdido

Processing of recently acquired magnetic data over El Perdido supports the Company's interpretation that the porphyry system continues under cover to the east of prominent exposures of hydrothermal breccia. Current data suggests the hydrothermal breccia marks the approximate centre of a northeast-elongated porphyry system. The property-wide magnetic survey completed by Kobrea in April/May 2025 was processed by a third-party geophysical consultant, who accounted for micro-leveling of collected data, magnetic remanence, and spatial positioning of magnetic data measurements. Constrained inversion modelling corresponded with exposed geology, in particular the position of a north-trending zone of hydrothermal breccia (Figure 1, and 3).







Figure 1 - (A) Interpreted geological cross-section at El Perdido porphyry Cu-Au-Mo target showing hydrothermal breccia relative to hydrothermal alteration and geology (looking due north). (B) Oblique view of magnetic inversion model at El Perdido relative to El Perdido alteration footprint (looking 350°).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



2025 ASTER Study - El Perdido

Analysis of Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) data over El Perdido indicates additional exploration potential to the east and southeast of the ridge of hydrothermal breccia. This conclusion is consistent with patterns in recently acquired magnetic data. ASTER maps phyllic and argillic alteration minerals persisting further east and southeast of the alteration limits outlined by the previous operator, as shown in Figure 2. The study of ASTER data was commissioned by Kobrea in May 2025 to evaluate alteration signatures and compare the El Perdido response with other large porphyry systems in the region.







Figure 2 - (A) Plan view map of El Perdido porphyry system showing hydrothermal alteration mapping and rock geochemistry. The solid black line is the interpreted limit of phyllic or sericite-pyrite alteration as determined from ASTER response and outcrop mapping. (B) Plan view map showing phyllic and argillic alteration as indicated by 2025 ASTER analysis.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 - Hydrothermal breccia with A-veined clast. Photo taken at interpreted center of El Perdido porphyry Cu-Au-Mo target. Field relations show breccia emplacement preceded the phyllic alteration event.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The presence of hydrothermal breccias at porphyry prospects on the Property is significant as hydrothermal breccias, both mineralized and unmineralized, are important components of the mineral systems within the Late Miocene - Early Pliocene porphyry belt, including the giant El Teniente, Los Bronces - Rio Blanco and Los Pelambres copper deposits. Field investigations in 2025 identified hydrothermal breccias at El Perdido encompassing an area of 1,700 metres by 250 metres, oriented north-northwest - south-southeast.

Permitting & Drill Contractor

The Directorate of Mining and the Directorate of Environmental Protection of the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, have issued Resolution No 246/25 and Resolution No 64/25 approving the Company's Environmental Impact Report update for the El Perdido mining project, which includes the Company's Phase 1 exploration plan to construct approximately 14 kilometres of mining access road, install a temporary exploration camp and complete diamond drilling activities at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system.

The Company has signed a drilling contract with Conosur Drilling S.A. (" Conosur ") for the upcoming drill program. Conosur is a Mendoza-based, highly experienced and professional drilling service company with a strong commitment to safety, environment, and communities. Drilling will commence upon completion of the access road and construction of the exploration camp, which will begin as soon as practicable.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged granodioritic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

