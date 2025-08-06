Remains Of Up To 30 People May Be Found During Exhumation Work In Lviv MCSC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Andrii Nadzhos in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the remains of between 20 and 30 individuals may be recovered-no more,” stated Nadzhos.

He noted that the exhumation process could take up to three weeks.

The operation involves around 10 Ukrainian specialists, including utility workers and experts with prior experience in such efforts, and approximately 20 Polish participants.

Ukrainian-Polish expedition begins search and exhumation work in

Nadzhos added that once the research is complete, the remains will be reburied at another location within the Lviv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 4, a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition commenced search and exhumation work at the site of Zboiska cemetery in Lviv. The operation aims to locate and respectfully rebury the remains of Polish Army soldiers.