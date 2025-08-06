Nextplat To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, August 14, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL , NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through eCommerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 before market open on August 14, 2025. NextPlat's Interim CEO, President and CEO of Global Operations, David Phipps and its Chief Financial Officer, Cecile Munnik, will host a conference call on August 14th at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as other recent developments. Investors are requested to submit their questions for the Q&A portion of the call prior to August 12, 2025, at [email protected] . To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-836-8184 International dial-in number: 1-646-357-8785 Conference webcast link:

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time through August 21, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-888-660-6345 International replay number: 1-646-517-4150 Replay entry code: 34889 #

For more information about NextPlat, please visit and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED