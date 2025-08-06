Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Health Ministry: 138 Killed In Israeli Strikes In One Day


2025-08-06 08:07:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Aug 6 (Petra) -- Some 138 Palestinians were killed and 771 injured in Israeli bombing and air strikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
That took to 61,158 the death toll from Israel's war that began on October 7, 2023, and the number of injured rose to 151,442, it said in its daily report on casualties.
It said many victims remained under the rubble of targeted buildings and in the streets, by with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

