Back-To-School Breakfast Bonus: Einstein Bros. Bagels' $10 Baker's Dozen



Who: New & current Einstein Bros. Rewards members

What: $10 Baker's Dozen & Shmear box (13 bagels, plus 2 cream cheese shmear tubs), reward valid when ordering online or in the app (one-time use) When: August 6 through September 2, 2025

"We know the back-to-school season can be hectic and expensive as families return to their routines. But even so, every parent wants to send their kids off with a breakfast they can feel good about and one they know their kids will love," said Kate Savelli, Brand Director at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "With our $10 Build Your Own Baker's Dozen & Shmear box, everyone gets to enjoy their favorite bagel and cream cheese breakfast all week long at a price that really goes the distance."

Now when guests order online or in the app, they can choose the new Build Your Own Baker's Dozen & Shmear to mix and match their top four favorite bagel flavors and two shmear tubs for the perfect custom box. With more than 15 bagel flavors ranging from kid-tested favorites to NY deli classics and a wide selection of creamy, double-whipped shmears, guests can create the Baker's Dozen & Shmear box that makes everyone happy.

At Einstein Bros., every bagel is baked fresh each morning and throughout the day, at each location, allowing guests to enjoy top-quality, fresh-baked bagels whenever they visit. All Baker's Dozens come with a complimentary stay-fresh bag to ensure guests enjoy soft, fresh bagels for days.

To take advantage of the back-to-school $10 Baker's Dozen & Shmear and other exclusive offers, guests should join Einstein Bros. Rewards by downloading the Einstein Bros. Bagels app or visiting EinsteinBros/rewards/ . Once guests join, they earn reward points with every visit and enjoy even more bagel benefits.

For more information about Einstein Bros. and to see the full menu, visit einsteinbros, or for the latest updates and promotions, follow Einstein Bros. Bagels on social.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit .

