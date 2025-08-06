Obra Capital Closes Second CLO Offering For $504.26M
As with Obra's inaugural CLO, Obra CLO 2 will be managed within the firm's leveraged finance platform led by Scott Macklin, Head of US Leveraged Finance, and Peter Polanskyj, Chief Investment Officer. Since its founding in 2009, Obra has remained steadfast in its goal to deliver asymmetric and differentiated risk-adjusted returns for investors globally.
“With the closing of Obra CLO 2, we continue to build on the momentum of our successful inaugural CLO offering, executing on our vision of building Obra's CLO business to complement the firm's broad range of alternative investment offerings,” said Peter Polanskyj.“We appreciate the ongoing support of our investors and partners alike and look forward to continuing to develop our platform in pursuit of attractive risk-adjusted returns.”
Morgan Stanley served as placement agent. Milbank LLP provided legal representation for Obra.
About Obra Capital
Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across multi-sector credit, institutional credit, asset-based finance, real estate credit, insurance special situations, and longevity / mortality investment verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of June 30, 2025, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra's registered investment advisors, was approximately $5.8 billion. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit .
