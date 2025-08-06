Karat Packaging Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
The dividend is payable on or about August 27, 2025, to the stockholders of record as of August 20, 2025.
About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company's eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company's website at .
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
