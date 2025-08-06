Bionano To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference
|Date:
|August 13, 2025
|Time:
|3:00 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. ET
|Presenter:
|Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano
|Webcast:
|Link to Register
A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at for at least 30 days.
About Bionano
Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.
For more information, visit or .
Bionano's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.
CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
...
Investor Relations:
Kelly Gura
Gilmartin Group
+1 (212) 229-6163
...
