Merus To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference
The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics® . Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website , LinkedIn and Bluesky .
Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
...
Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment