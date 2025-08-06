403
Türkiye’s first arboretum land to 66 tree species
(MENAFN) Located in the Termal district of Türkiye’s northwestern Yalova province, the Atatürk Arboretum—Türkiye’s first living tree museum—boasts over 1,500 trees representing 66 species from around the world. The site is carefully maintained by dedicated teams.
Commissioned by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on August 19, 1929, the 1.08 million square meter (11.6 million square feet) arboretum was designed by famed French architect Henri Prost, with landscaping by head gardener Pandelli Roketas. Atatürk’s passion for nature helped create a tranquil, green haven that still thrives nearly a century later.
Now under the management of the Health Ministry’s Thermal Springs Administration, the arboretum remains a popular destination, celebrating its 96th year with the same charm it had when it first opened.
Built in an area long known as a healing center since Byzantine and Ottoman times, the arboretum features species such as Atlas cedar, Japanese maple, windmill palm, yew, and paulownia. It also includes greenhouses for growing saplings on-site.
