Life expectancy in Türkiye increases to 78.1 years


2025-08-06 07:45:55
(MENAFN) Life expectancy at birth in Türkiye increased to 78.1 years for the 2022–2024 period, up from 77.3 years in 2021–2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The data revealed a significant gender gap, with women living an average of 5.2 years longer than men. Life expectancy was reported as 75.5 years for men and 80.7 years for women.

At age 15—the typical start of working life—individuals in Türkiye are expected to live an additional 64.3 years. At age 30, the average remaining life expectancy is 49.9 years, while at age 50, it is 30.9 years.

For individuals aged 65, the average number of years they can expect to live is 18, according to the official statistics.

