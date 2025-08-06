Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye gives condolences to victims of China floods

Türkiye gives condolences to victims of China floods


2025-08-06 07:44:00
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed its condolences on Tuesday following the devastating floods in China that claimed numerous lives.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life caused by severe flooding in Beijing and surrounding provinces. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods affecting Beijing and the surrounding provinces of the People’s Republic of China,” the ministry said, extending sympathies to the families of the victims.

The floods, triggered by days of heavy rainfall, have killed at least 30 people in China’s capital, according to state media. Beijing’s suburban Miyun District suffered the worst impact, with 28 fatalities, while two more deaths occurred in the Yanqing District.

The downpours also damaged 31 roads, led to widespread power outages across 136 villages, and disrupted essential services by hitting telecommunications infrastructure. President Xi Jinping called for urgent and comprehensive efforts to protect lives and property amid the ongoing crisis.

