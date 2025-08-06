403
Türkiye states 'any realistic solution' to Israel-Palestine war must refer to 'cruel nature' of occupation
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz stated on Tuesday that any genuine resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must directly address the ongoing occupation, which he identified as the core issue behind the crisis.
Speaking at a high-level international conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Yilmaz emphasized the importance of a two-state solution—not only for resolving the conflict but also for ensuring long-term peace and stability across the region.
He argued that the main reason the two-state solution has not materialized is Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories, which he described as a systematic strategy to destabilize the region through perpetual conflict and hegemonic ambitions.
Yilmaz denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and criticized the international community for its inaction, warning that continued violence undermines the global rules-based order. He called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire but stressed that such a ceasefire is only possible if Israel is compelled to stop its aggression.
He further urged the global community to formally recognize the State of Palestine and impose measures on Israel, including an international arms embargo and trade suspension.
Condemning illegal Israeli settlements, Yilmaz labeled settler activity as a form of modern-day colonialism and demanded accountability for settler violence, saying it must not go unpunished.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Yilmaz pledged continued support for justice, international law, and the rights of the Palestinian people.
The remarks were made during a three-day international conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, which brought together eight working groups to outline actionable, time-bound steps for achieving a two-state solution amid current challenges.
