[Latest] Global Lawn And Garden Consumables Market Size/Share Worth USD 38 Billion By 2034 At A 4.36% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 23.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 38 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R., DuPont, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, Simplot Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syngenta, Scootney Springs Seed, The Andersons Inc and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 38 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.36% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market @ Overview The lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained at a short height with a lawn mower. Whereas gardens are well-organized areas where turf grasses, ornamental crops, flowering plants, and decorative plants are grown to maintain a healthy and aesthetic environment. In addition, lawn spaces are used as play areas for kids, outdoor activities, and relaxation purposes, whereas gardens environ homes and add an aesthetic look to their surroundings. Increasing trends in urban green spaces and parks are predicted to offer new opportunities to the market. Regional Snapshots The North America region is captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2025-2034. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden parties,the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S. will enhance the market growth. In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing commercial and residential sector has increased, which has witnessed significant market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market is fueled by an increase in urbanization, improvement in the standard of living, an increase in gardening practices at home, organic food gardening, and others, which will have a major impact on the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Request a Customized Copy of the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report @ Market Dynamics Growth Drivers Gardening has become one of the vital parts of urban infrastructure. To make gardening more efficient and sustainable, the demand for organic fertilizers such as animal manure, worm compost, crop residue, food waste, sewage sludge, and peat moss has increased. This is anticipated to increase the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market during the forecast period. In response to this, there are several leading key manufacturers actively engaged in developing advanced lawn & garden consumable machines that offer ease of operation, enhance convenience, and help in increasing the efficiency of gardening activity. The launch of natural product variants, machinery, and organic gardening practices will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Restraints However, there are many countries, such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and others, that are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of fertilizers in lawns and gardens, which may hamper the market growth. In addition, habitual use of insecticides and pesticides contains hazardous chemicals, which may lead to adverse effects on health. These factors together may disturb the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market. Opportunities The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, a growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to a rise in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment. To mitigate these effects, the government has set up laws and regulations on the use of fertilizers in lawns and gardens. The government initiation and investment in these sectors escalated the growth of the global lawn & garden consumable market. In addition, the inclination towards landscaping is predicted to escalate the global market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the increase in disposable income of the upper-middle-class families and high-income population has made people more linear toward landscaping practices, which involve planting ornamental flowers & shrubs and arranging pottery plants in a well-designed garden or lawn architecture. These factors are propelling the market growth, thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Challenges Over the forecast period, increasing prices of fertilizer and high maintenance costs, and overall nurturing of lawn & garden on the daily basis will make it challenging. This is expected to act as a challenging factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 24.79 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 38 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.36% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Prominent Players Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R., DuPont, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, Simplot Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syngenta, Scootney Springs Seed, The Andersons Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product, End-Use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Overview

During the projection period of 2025–2034, the North American region has seized the market. By 2034, North America is anticipated to control the market. The demand for consumables used in lawn and garden parties has increased in the North American region due to their growing popularity. Additionally, the U.S.'s extraordinary rise in refurbishment projects will accelerate market expansion.

The industry is also growing as a result of improved methods for growing food on the continent of North America. During the forecast period, the import and export of lawn and garden consumable products, such as fertilizer, seeds, insecticides, and others, increased in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the LAMEA region.

The commercial and residential sectors have expanded in the Asia-Pacific region due to tremendous market growth. The market for lawn and garden consumables is also expected to rise significantly due to rising urbanization, rising living standards, an increase in home gardening activities, organic food gardening, and other factors.

In some places, it is against the law to build gardens inside of homes or sizable business buildings. For instance, to develop garden areas, residential and commercial spaces must obtain approval from the Construction Industry Development Council, according to the National Building Code of India 2005 (Group 1). (CIDC). As a result, lawn consumption is anticipating enormous traction among the populace for building gardens and remodeling outside places. We expect these elements to increase industry demand over the anticipated years.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Lawn and Garden Consumables market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Lawn and Garden Consumables market forward?

What are the Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Lawn and Garden Consumables sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

On the basis of products, the segment includes fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, and others. The fertilizer segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The fertilizer segment is likely to sustain its pole position during the forecast period. Fertilizers provide essential nutrients, strengthen plant productivity, help increase photosynthesis activity, and resist diseases that make them suitable for gardens and lawns. The utilization of fertilizers in green spaces such as gardens, parks, lawns, nurseries, and others are boosting the demand of the global lawn & garden market. These factors are anticipated to enhance the growth of the fertilizer segment in the market.

On the basis of end-use, the segment includes residential, commercial, industrial and others. The residential segment dominated the market. The rise in population, improvement in the standard of living, and rapid shift toward decorative and attractive residential activity boosted market growth. In addition, new housing and residential real estate project has been increased in the North American region which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the residential segment.

In addition, the commercial segment is expected to witness progressive growth owing to the growing number of outdoor restaurants, cafes, hotels, and others. The rising trends of decorating outdoor spaces in hotels, cafes, and restaurants with mini lawns, and gardens for increasing the number of potential customers will anticipate growing the market in upcoming years. In response to this, lawn and garden consumable products such as fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides, biological controls, seeds, and garden soil are witnessing high adoption in houses, condominiums, townhouses, and apartments.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=87c49cd5-e6b8-4a37-a4ec-deaa26f65d30&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87c49cd5-e6b8-4a37-a4ec-deaa26f65d30/global-lawn-and-garden-consumables-market-2025-2034-based-on-end-use-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market 2025 – 2034 (Based on End-use).png" width="668" />

Some of the prominent players



Agrium (Nutrien) Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Central Garden & Pet

DLF Seeds A/S

J.R.

DuPont

Ferry-Morse Seed

Premier Tech Limited

Simplot Company

Sakata Seed Corporation

Scotts Miracle Gro

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Syngenta

Scootney Springs Seed The Andersons Inc.

Segments covered in the report

On the basis of the Product



Seed

Fertilizer

Pesticides Others

On the basis of End-use



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Others

On the basis of Geography

North America



The U.S.

Canada Mexico

Europe



France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

