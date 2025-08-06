NFI's Alexander Dennis Opens Las Vegas Manufacturing Facility And Delivers Local Enviro500 Double Deckers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis, today celebrated the official opening of its U.S. manufacturing facility in Las Vegas. To commemorate the facilities launch it handed over the first two of 10 new Enviro500 double deck buses to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).

The opening of the new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Alexander Dennis as it will lead the development and production of double-deck buses for the North American market and support Southern Nevada's transportation and manufacturing industry. It is the only facility making double-deck buses in the United States, making Las Vegas a hub for cutting-edge transit solutions.

Among the first buses to be completed at the facility are 10 Enviro500 for the area's transit agency, RTC. NFI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Soubry, and Alexander Dennis President and Managing Director, Paul Davies, worked directly with RTC's CEO, MJ Maynard-Carey, and her team to transition the first two vehicles in the fleet. The new buses will boost RTC's transit fleet on its Deuce on The Strip route.

The new Las Vegas assembly facility is owned and directly operated by Alexander Dennis Inc. (ADI), the manufacturer's legal entity in the United States. The company's investment of $15.3 million represents not only a commitment to innovation but is also testament to the strong partnerships Alexander Dennis builds with its local communities and the economic value it creates. The buses are Buy America compliant, which means more than 70% of the materials and components are sourced from US based suppliers. In Southern Nevada, ADI spent over $5.5 million spent directly with local suppliers over the past 12 months.

Double decker production is currently one bus per week. This is expected to ramp up to one and a half buses per week through 2026, allowing ADI to manufacture 75 vehicles per year.

As demand grows, there is opportunity to increase capacity within the existing facility with further investments and workforce development, which could increase employment from over 115 local jobs initially. The roles support Nevada's economy while opening new career paths in manufacturing and transit.

The new Enviro500 buses for RTC Transit are 42' 5'' long and 13' 6'' tall and have capacity for 100 passengers. 51 seats on the upper deck are easily accessed via two staircases, while the lower deck offers 15 more fixed seats, 7 tip-up seats, and spaces for two wheelchair users.

These 10 new double-deckers, built in Las Vegas, join 40 already in the RTC fleet that were manufactured in 2020 at Alexander Dennis' former manufacturing facility. Another 10 Enviro500 are now on order for delivery next year and will again be built locally in Southern Nevada.

“The grand opening of the Alexander Dennis manufacturing facility is a proud moment for Southern Nevada and a testament to the power of strategic partnerships,” said MJ Maynard-Carey, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.“As the only site in the country building double-decker buses, this facility not only supports the RTC's mission to provide safe, efficient, and innovative transit solutions, but it also brings quality jobs and economic investment to our region. We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone and the continued collaboration that helps keep Southern Nevada moving forward.”

Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, Paul Davies, said:“The opening of our new manufacturing facility secures the future of double-deck bus manufacturing in North America as we build on the Enviro500's success and respond to growing interest in this high-capacity transit solution. Alexander Dennis introduced the first double-deck buses to North America in 2000 and over 1,300 have been sold to transit agencies and tour operators since then.

“Today also marks the continuation and expansion of our great partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The RTC was the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-deck buses in 2005. With our new manufacturing facility here in Las Vegas, we're now giving back to the local economy and creating value in Southern Nevada. We're very grateful for the support we have received, including the help of Big Rig Manufacturing in setting up this facility and its initial operations.”

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website at .

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol News and information is available at , , , , , , and .

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is the world's leading manufacturer of double-deck and lightweight buses as well as the UK's largest bus builder. The company's next-generation zero-emission buses are tailored to operators' requirements and have been independently confirmed to be among the most efficient in the market. In addition to battery-electric and hydrogen-fuel cell vehicles, Alexander Dennis offers low-emission buses that use advanced load management to deliver competitive total cost of ownership for customers. All Alexander Dennis products are backed up by comprehensive AD24 aftermarket support including parts, field service, workshops, technical publications, training and the AD Connect telematics suite.

Alexander Dennis builds on 130 years of heritage and today has team members at 16 facilities in nine countries as well as partner locations. It is a proud part of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group. Further information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Debbie McCreath, +44 1324 574479

Stefan Baguette, +44 1324 678047

...

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: