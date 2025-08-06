Arbutus Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND LOSS
( in thousands , except share and per share data )
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Collaborations and licenses
|$
|10,213
|$
|1,155
|$
|11,529
|$
|2,094
|Non-cash royalty revenue
|526
|571
|974
|1,164
|Total Revenue
|10,739
|1,726
|12,503
|3,258
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|5,498
|15,551
|14,457
|30,954
|General and administrative
|3,328
|7,547
|9,160
|12,859
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|260
|211
|559
|391
|Restructuring costs
|165
|-
|12,538
|-
|Total operating expenses
|9,251
|23,309
|36,714
|44,204
|Gain (loss) from operations
|1,488
|(21,583
|)
|(24,211
|)
|(40,946
|)
|Other income
|Interest income
|1,042
|1,829
|2,239
|3,374
|Interest expense
|(28
|)
|(34
|)
|(56
|)
|(78
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|21
|(8
|)
|25
|(21
|)
|Total other income
|1,035
|1,787
|2,208
|3,275
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,523
|$
|(19,796
|)
|$
|(22,003
|)
|$
|(37,671
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|Basic
|191,551,282
|188,041,489
|191,130,631
|181,842,519
|Diluted
|192,399,733
|188,041,489
|191,130,631
|181,842,519
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, current
|$
|98,088
|$
|122,623
|Accounts receivable and other current assets
|5,031
|4,693
|Total current assets
|103,119
|127,316
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment
|148
|3,309
|Right of use asset
|-
|1,048
|Other non-current assets
|-
|34
|Total assets
|$
|103,267
|$
|131,707
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|4,508
|$
|7,564
|Deferred license revenue, current
|-
|7,571
|Lease liability, current
|514
|483
|Total current liabilities
|5,022
|15,618
|Liability related to sale of future royalties
|3,910
|4,829
|Deferred license revenue, non-current
|-
|2,863
|Contingent consideration
|10,784
|10,225
|Lease liability, non-current
|575
|806
|Total stockholders' equity
|82,976
|97,366
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|103,267
|$
|131,707
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(22,003
|)
|$
|(37,671
|)
|Non-cash items
|5,834
|3,973
|Change in deferred license revenue
|(10,434
|)
|(757
|)
|Other changes in working capital
|(2,537
|)
|656
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(29,140
|)
|(33,799
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|26,960
|21,523
|Issuance of common shares pursuant to the Open Market Sale Agreement
|-
|44,124
|Cash provided by other financing activities
|3,237
|4,676
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,237
|48,800
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|25
|(21
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,082
|36,503
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|36,330
|26,285
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|37,412
|62,788
|Investments in marketable securities
|60,676
|85,725
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, end of period
|$
|98,088
|$
|148,513
About Imdusiran (AB-729)
Imdusiran is an RNAi therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all hepatitis B viral proteins and antigens including HBsAg, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient's immune system to control the virus. Imdusiran targets hepatocytes using Arbutus' novel covalently conjugated N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology enabling subcutaneous delivery. To date, Arbutus has reported a total of eight patients with cHBV who have achieved a functional cure following treatment with imdusiran and NA therapy in combination with either IFN or low dose nivolumab plus an immunotherapeutic. Clinical data generated thus far has shown imdusiran to be generally safe and well-tolerated, while also providing meaningful reductions in HBsAg and hepatitis B virus DNA.
About HBV
Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV can cause chronic infection which leads to a higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. cHBV infection represents a significant unmet medical need. The World Health Organization estimates that over 250 million people worldwide suffer from cHBV infection, while other estimates indicate that approximately 2 million people in the United States suffer from cHBV infection. Approximately 1.1 million people die every year from complications related to cHBV infection despite the availability of effective vaccines and current treatment options.
About Arbutus
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious disease. The company is currently developing imdusiran (AB-729) and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor (AB-101) for the treatment of cHBV infection. The Company is also consulting closely with and supporting its exclusive licensee, Genevant Sciences, to protect and defend its intellectual property, which is the subject of on-going lawsuits against Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for use of Arbutus's patented LNP technology in their COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about: the potential to lead to a functional cure for HBV; the potential for Arbutus' product candidates to achieve success in clinical trials; Arbutus' pipeline and development plans for its cHBV programs; and Arbutus' plans with respect to the ongoing patent litigation matters, and the expected timing thereof.
With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Arbutus has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the continued demand for Arbutus' assets; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Arbutus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Arbutus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: ongoing and anticipated clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, and may never be initiated or completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; Arbutus may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; Arbutus may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals for the clinical development of Arbutus' product candidates; uncertainties associated with litigation generally and patent litigation specifically; economic and market conditions may worsen; market shifts may require a change in strategic focus; Arbutus' workforce reduction and plans to reduce its net cash burn may not materially extend the cash runway and may create a distraction or uncertainty that may adversely affect its operating results, business, or investor perceptions; and risks related to the sufficiency of Arbutus' cash resources for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditures.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Arbutus appears in Arbutus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, Arbutus' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Arbutus' continuous and periodic disclosure filings, which are available at and at . All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Arbutus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.CONTACT: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation / ...
