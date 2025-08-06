FDA Petition To Ban Mercury Dental Fillings Submitted By IAOMT And DAMS INC.
For decades, the federal government has phased out the use of mercury in various products such as paint, antiseptics, nasal sprays, ear drops, medications, and most recently, vaccines (effective June 26, 2025). The FDA's 2020 guidance specifically cautioned against using mercury fillings in susceptible groups due to potential health risks:
- Women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant Nursing mothers Children, particularly those under six years of age Individuals with neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, or Parkinson's disease People with impaired kidney function Individuals with known heightened sensitivity to mercury or its components
Despite these recommendations, mercury amalgam fillings continue to be used in dental practices.
Based on the latest numbers, 85% of the U.S. population is at risk from mercury exposures attributed to amalgam fillings. "It is time to complete the process and ban mercury fillings outright, aligning with global standards set by the European Union and numerous other countries, who have already banned amalgam fillings," stated Dr. Jack Kall, Executive Chair of IAOMT. "The health risks associated with mercury fillings have prompted a global shift towards safer alternatives, and the United States should follow suit to protect public health."
The IAOMT and DAMS INC emphasize the importance of safe removal of existing mercury fillings through the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART), which drastically minimizes exposure to mercury vapor during the removal process. This technique ensures the safety of patients, dental professionals, and the environment.
For further information on the petition to ban mercury dental fillings, please contact the IAOMT.
About IAOMT and DAMS INC:
The IAOMT is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting safe biological dentistry practices and educating the public on the potential health risks of dental materials. DAMS INC advocates for the banning of dental amalgam and promotes mercury-free alternatives.
