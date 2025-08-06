Blue Sky Expands The Principal Target At The Corcovo Uranium Project, Argentina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) , ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the principal target at the Corcovo Uranium Project, located in the Western Malargüe Mining District, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company has now reviewed and integrated data from an additional 104 historical oil & gas (" O&G ") wells (part of a larger dataset) into its geological model. These new data build upon the previous interpretation that was based on 89 O&G drillholes (see News Release data June 4, 2025 ) and provide stronger support for a substantial uranium mineralized system with significant continuity, based on uranium equivalent (" eU ") and gamma-ray anomalies in the Centenario Core horizon. A new uranium equivalent grade-by-thickness (eU × thickness) map has been generated for the Centenario Core Horizon (see Figure 1 ). The map, which incorporates the 104 integrated wells, confirms the presence of the uranium mineralized zones consistent with roll front style mineralization. The northwestern extent of the uranium mineralized corridor remains open, suggesting potential for further expansion. Additionally, the map highlights a single principal corridor of uranium equivalent anomalies, along which multiple anomalies have been identified. One of these bodies is particularly noteworthy for its scale, measuring approximately 2.2 kilometres along a northwest–southeast trend and 500 metres in width (Figure 2 ). This data integration supports improved mapping of the uranium-bearing horizon and reinforces the potential for expansion of the uranium mineralized system. Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of the Company stated, "The quality of the newly integrated data significantly improves our confidence in the continuity and scale of the uranium system at Corcovo. The Centenario Core horizon now shows potential for an even more extensive uranium mineralized system, and we are prioritizing the acquisition and interpretation of 3D seismic data to help delineate the geometry of the potential mineralized bodies. These are key steps in our process to advance the project in support of a potential resource estimation in the future." The Corcovo Project covers 20,000 hectares at the northeastern margin of the O&G producing Neuquén Basin. The geological potential of the region for uranium in situ recovery (" ISR ") deposits was initially defined by CNEA, the state-owned nuclear company, as reported in the International Atomic Energy Agency and Nuclear Energy Agency document titled: "Uranium 2024: Resources, Production and Demand ". Blue Sky optioned the Corcovo project in 2024 as part of a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources. The project benefits from flat topography, road access, and year-round accessibility, supporting cost-effective exploration and potential future ISR development. Deposit Model The Inkai uranium project in Kazakhstan is one of the world-leading ISR mining projects and a model for exploration at Corcovo. This roll-front uranium mineralization is hosted in permeable Cretaceous fluvial sandstones, with mineralized zones located at depths of 350 to 530 metres. Individual orebody thicknesses range from 2 to 10 metres, with localized zones reaching up to 15 metres. A characteristic of Inkai is the continuity and scale of the mineralization: roll-front horizons are laterally extensive, commonly traceable for over 25 kilometers in length and up to hundreds of metres in width. These dimensions, combined with favorable porosity and permeability, support efficient and sustained ISR operations. The deposit averages approximately 0.03% U3O8 and contains proven and probable reserves totaling 368 million tonnes with 251 million pounds of U3O8 ( 06/02/2025). Planned Activities and Data Acquisition Blue Sky Uranium recently secured a historic subsurface dataset comprising data from several hundred O&G wells and 34 2D seismic lines. To date, the Company has processed and integrated 104 of these drillholes into its geological model. This initial integration has provided valuable insights into the Centenario Core horizon and has helped delineate the principal uranium-equivalent mineralized corridor. The technical team is currently working to incorporate the remaining 344 historical drill holes, which will further enhance the geological and mineralization model. In parallel, the Company is actively pursuing access to 3D seismic data. This expanded effort will improve resolution of subsurface structures and stratigraphy especially throughout the northwestern section of the corridor, which remains open. In addition, Blue Sky plans to collect water samples from active oil wells operating under secondary recovery once the Company obtains the necessary permits, and sample drill cuttings from historical wells. These samples are intended for geochemical validation of legacy gamma-ray log data and will support critical geochemical studies to confirm mineralization and guide further exploration. This additional information will be integrated with the 3D seismic interpretation to refine the morphology of horizons with anomalous uranium equivalent and their relation to subsurface geologic structures. It will be important to determine the porosity/permeability characteristics of the host and adjacent geologic units to evaluate their amenability to potential ISR application. The process is underway to secure access to this information. Drill Hole Data Summary Table 1. Summary of Drill Holes with Most Significant Intervals of Anomalous eU (Cut-off 30ppm eU. Intervals approximate true thickness as all holes drilled vertically through flat-lying strata.)

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) eU

(ppm) Thickness

(m) Peak Grade

eU (ppm) Horizon JCP-2021 588.7 590.2 174 1.5 425 Centenario Core JCP-51(d) 588.0 590.2 165 2.3 288 Centenario Core ECN-207i 598.2 599.4 117 1.2 197 Centenario Core JCP-2006 563.7 565.6 110 1.8 230 Centenario Core CoHS-44 549.7 554.7 100 5.0 391 Centenario Core JCP-44 549.6 554.6 100 5.0 383 Centenario Core CoHS-2019 570.6 571.8 96 1.2 182 Centenario Core JCP-42 545.4 546.7 93 1.3 146 Centenario Core ECN-297 602.0 603.3 92 1.3 151 Centenario Core JCP-45 583.1 585.2 91 2.1 158 Centenario Core ECN-298 569.4 577.2 64 7.8 181 Centenario Core

Methodology and QA/QC

Blue Sky obtained oil and gas drilling data for 104 wells drilled at the area for work conducted on the properties between 2006 and 2018 through a formal request to the Mendoza provincial authority (Hydrocarbons Directorate – Under‐secretariat for Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy and Energy, Province of Mendoza). The work was carried out by Pluspetrol S.A. and its corporate predecessors (see drill hole information in Table 2 for details). This data originates from historical oil and gas exploration programs and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person.

Uranium equivalent values reported herein were obtained directly from calibrated spectral gamma-ray logs generated using NaI(Tl) crystal-based tools, with measurements taken approximately every 0.15 to 0.25 metres. Readers are cautioned that uranium-series disequilibrium may affect radiometric results, potentially leading to either underestimation or overestimation of actual uranium content.

The historical subsurface data integrated into Blue Sky Uranium's Corcovo Project were originally generated by O&G operators (see listing in Table 2). Based on their technical reports, the following QA/QC protocols were applied during data acquisition and processing:



Calibration and Control of Logging Equipment: Gamma-ray and other downhole sensors were routinely calibrated using industry-standard reference materials before and during acquisition campaigns to ensure accuracy and minimize equipment drift.



Mud Logging Quality Control: Continuous geological control was implemented through direct sampling and mud logging, allowing real-time reconstruction of lithology and stratigraphy. Data collection included detection and quantification of gases, assessment of lithological changes, and monitoring of drilling parameters, contributing to high-resolution control over depth and stratigraphic correlation.



Error Monitoring and Minimization: Protocols included redundant cross-checks of depth control through dual measurement systems (drill string length and wireline logging). Routine detection of measurement errors and recalibrations were documented, ensuring that error margins were kept minimal.

Database Validation by Blue Sky: Blue Sky Uranium has further validated the integrity of the historical data through a review of original reports and reprocessing of gamma-ray logs. Additionally, planned collection of drill cuttings and water samples from existing wells will support the calibration of equivalent uranium values against geochemical assays in the near term.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

