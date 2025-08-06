Blue Sky Expands The Principal Target At The Corcovo Uranium Project, Argentina
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
(m)
|
eU
|
Thickness
|
Peak Grade
|
Horizon
|
JCP-2021
|
588.7
|
590.2
|
174
|
1.5
|
425
|
Centenario Core
|
JCP-51(d)
|
588.0
|
590.2
|
165
|
2.3
|
288
|
Centenario Core
|
ECN-207i
|
598.2
|
599.4
|
117
|
1.2
|
197
|
Centenario Core
|
JCP-2006
|
563.7
|
565.6
|
110
|
1.8
|
230
|
Centenario Core
|
CoHS-44
|
549.7
|
554.7
|
100
|
5.0
|
391
|
Centenario Core
|
JCP-44
|
549.6
|
554.6
|
100
|
5.0
|
383
|
Centenario Core
|
CoHS-2019
|
570.6
|
571.8
|
96
|
1.2
|
182
|
Centenario Core
|
JCP-42
|
545.4
|
546.7
|
93
|
1.3
|
146
|
Centenario Core
|
ECN-297
|
602.0
|
603.3
|
92
|
1.3
|
151
|
Centenario Core
|
JCP-45
|
583.1
|
585.2
|
91
|
2.1
|
158
|
Centenario Core
|
ECN-298
|
569.4
|
577.2
|
64
|
7.8
|
181
|
Centenario Core
Methodology and QA/QC
Blue Sky obtained oil and gas drilling data for 104 wells drilled at the area for work conducted on the properties between 2006 and 2018 through a formal request to the Mendoza provincial authority (Hydrocarbons Directorate – Under‐secretariat for Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy and Energy, Province of Mendoza). The work was carried out by Pluspetrol S.A. and its corporate predecessors (see drill hole information in Table 2 for details). This data originates from historical oil and gas exploration programs and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person.
Uranium equivalent values reported herein were obtained directly from calibrated spectral gamma-ray logs generated using NaI(Tl) crystal-based tools, with measurements taken approximately every 0.15 to 0.25 metres. Readers are cautioned that uranium-series disequilibrium may affect radiometric results, potentially leading to either underestimation or overestimation of actual uranium content.
The historical subsurface data integrated into Blue Sky Uranium's Corcovo Project were originally generated by O&G operators (see listing in Table 2). Based on their technical reports, the following QA/QC protocols were applied during data acquisition and processing:
-
Calibration and Control of Logging Equipment: Gamma-ray and other downhole sensors were routinely calibrated using industry-standard reference materials before and during acquisition campaigns to ensure accuracy and minimize equipment drift.
Mud Logging Quality Control: Continuous geological control was implemented through direct sampling and mud logging, allowing real-time reconstruction of lithology and stratigraphy. Data collection included detection and quantification of gases, assessment of lithological changes, and monitoring of drilling parameters, contributing to high-resolution control over depth and stratigraphic correlation.
Error Monitoring and Minimization: Protocols included redundant cross-checks of depth control through dual measurement systems (drill string length and wireline logging). Routine detection of measurement errors and recalibrations were documented, ensuring that error margins were kept minimal.
Database Validation by Blue Sky: Blue Sky Uranium has further validated the integrity of the historical data through a review of original reports and reprocessing of gamma-ray logs. Additionally, planned collection of drill cuttings and water samples from existing wells will support the calibration of equivalent uranium values against geochemical assays in the near term.
Qualified Persons
The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's planned exploration campaigns, advancement of the Corcovo project, the future value of the previous work done to the Corcovo project and potential of the Corcovo project. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainty relating to mineral resources; risks related to heavy metal and transition metal price fluctuations, particularly uranium and vanadium; risks relating to the dependence of the Company on key management personnel and outside parties; the potential impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to governmental regulation and the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, including in respect of the Company's planned exploration program described in this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
