Formula Raw Unveils State-Of-The-Art 15,000 Sq Ft USDA-Approved Facility, Bringing Premium Canadian Pet Food To The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Certified by CFIA, MAPAQ and with USDA export approval now secured, Formula Raw's premium Canadian-made freeze-dried food and treats for dogs and cats are officially entering the U.S. market. Formula Raw is one of the only Canadian pet food brands to freeze-dry every product entirely in-house-something exceptionally rare in Canada and a model that gives them full control over quality, consistency, and scale.

Exhibiting for the first time at SuperZoo Las Vegas (Booth #3803) , Formula Raw invites U.S. retailers and distributors to discover why its sustainably manufactured, Canadian–made recipes are in high demand. Backed by a USDA export permit, Formula Raw can fulfill large-scale orders without relying on co-manufacturers-ensuring consistent supply and reliable shipping across North America.

"We built this company out of love for our own dogs and cats," said co-founder Dimitri Manousos. "What started in a tiny facility is now a nationally recognized brand, thanks to an incredible team and a growing community of pet parents who refuse to compromise on quality."

Formula Raw crafts every recipe using whole, traceable ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible-including grass-fed beef, organ meats, chicken, and humanely raised duck from Quebec farms. With no additives, fillers, preservatives, or grains, each batch reflects a clean-label philosophy rooted in transparency, ethical sourcing, and uncompromising nutrition-distinguishing the brand in a category dominated by overprocessed products.

Already shipping to Asia and expanding into Europe and the UAE, the company is now actively seeking U.S. retail and distribution partners aligned with its mission: uncompromising quality, ethical sourcing, and a better standard for pet nutrition.

If you're looking for a clean-label partner who values transparency as much as you do-and can scale with your business-we'd love to connect.

SOURCE Formula Raw Inc.