Pyxus International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Reiterates Full-Year Guidance
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Sales and other operating revenues
|
$ 508,815
|
$ 634,855
|
Cost of goods and services sold
|
443,189
|
551,003
|
Gross profit
|
65,626
|
83,852
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
40,369
|
40,662
|
Other expense, net
|
4,176
|
2,630
|
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|
81
|
103
|
Operating income
|
21,000
|
40,457
|
Gain on debt retirement
|
-
|
1,323
|
Interest expense, net
|
29,767
|
33,272
|
(Loss) income before income taxes and other items
|
(8,767)
|
8,508
|
Income tax expense
|
5,227
|
6,119
|
(Loss) income from unconsolidated affiliates, net
|
(1,269)
|
2,563
|
Net (loss) income
|
(15,263)
|
4,952
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
562
|
310
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.
|
$ (15,825)
|
$ 4,642
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.62)
|
$ 0.18
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.62)
|
$ 0.18
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
Basic
|
25,670
|
25,461
|
Diluted
|
25,670
|
25,461
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 96,437
|
$ 82,042
|
Restricted cash
|
4,945
|
7,061
|
Trade receivables, net
|
206,607
|
209,053
|
Other receivables
|
16,683
|
17,042
|
Inventories, net
|
1,121,788
|
1,014,527
|
Advances to tobacco suppliers, net
|
61,737
|
43,863
|
Recoverable income taxes
|
11,670
|
4,070
|
Prepaid expenses
|
50,011
|
47,270
|
Other current assets
|
21,123
|
17,219
|
Total current assets
|
1,591,001
|
1,442,147
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
95,659
|
103,818
|
Intangible assets, net
|
27,387
|
32,728
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
13,181
|
8,947
|
Long-term recoverable income taxes
|
4,956
|
3,985
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
39,315
|
33,097
|
Right-of-use assets
|
32,033
|
33,521
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
136,993
|
134,468
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,940,525
|
$ 1,792,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
$ 880,925
|
$ 679,399
|
Accounts payable
|
124,341
|
115,312
|
Advances from customers
|
87,374
|
70,985
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
104,162
|
99,052
|
Income taxes payable
|
10,449
|
8,706
|
Operating leases payable
|
9,565
|
7,822
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
-
|
20,445
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,216,816
|
1,001,721
|
Long-term taxes payable
|
6,195
|
5,373
|
Long-term debt
|
455,091
|
531,461
|
Deferred income taxes
|
8,902
|
6,571
|
Liability for unrecognized tax benefits
|
21,935
|
19,257
|
Long-term leases
|
19,541
|
22,456
|
Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities
|
57,805
|
52,760
|
Total liabilities
|
1,786,285
|
1,639,599
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
Common Stock-no par value:
|
|
|
Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding shares (24,608 and 25,000)
|
393,136
|
392,820
|
Retained deficit
|
(255,950)
|
(250,649)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
10,811
|
6,092
|
Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc.
|
147,997
|
148,263
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
6,243
|
4,849
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
154,240
|
153,112
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,940,525
|
$ 1,792,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Results
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Change
|
(in millions, except per kilo amounts)
|
2025
|
2024
|
$
|
%
|
Leaf:
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenues
|
$ 458.2
|
$ 589.2
|
(131.0)
|
(22.2)
|
Tobacco costs
|
375.7
|
484.0
|
(108.3)
|
(22.4)
|
Transportation, storage, and other period costs
|
25.1
|
24.8
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
Total product cost of goods sold
|
400.8
|
508.8
|
(108.0)
|
(21.2)
|
Product gross profit
|
57.4
|
80.4
|
(23.0)
|
(28.6)
|
Product gross profit as a percent of sales
|
12.5 %
|
13.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kilos sold
|
66.9
|
95.7
|
(28.8)
|
(30.1)
|
Average price per kilo
|
$ 6.85
|
$ 6.16
|
0.69
|
11.2
|
Average cost per kilo
|
5.99
|
5.32
|
0.67
|
12.6
|
Average gross profit per kilo
|
0.86
|
0.84
|
0.02
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing and other revenues
|
$ 50.2
|
$ 41.8
|
8.4
|
20.1
|
Processing and other costs of services sold
|
42.6
|
37.4
|
5.2
|
13.9
|
Processing and other gross profit
|
7.6
|
4.4
|
3.2
|
72.7
|
Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales
|
15.1 %
|
10.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Other:
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and other operating revenues
|
$ 0.4
|
$ 3.9
|
(3.5)
|
(89.7)
|
Cost of goods and services sold
|
(0.2)
|
4.8
|
(5.0)
|
(104.2)
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
0.6
|
(0.9)
|
1.5
|
166.7
|
Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales
|
150.0 %
|
(23.1) %
|
|
|
|
443
|
509
|
66
|
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
Last Twelve Months (6)
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.
|
$ (15,825)
|
$ 4,642
|
$ 804
|
$ 15,166
|
$ 2,663
|
(5,301)
|
$ 6,501
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
30,623
|
34,475
|
32,366
|
133,108
|
132,174
|
129,256
|
134,283
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
5,227
|
6,119
|
2,646
|
25,053
|
27,281
|
24,161
|
30,754
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
|
5,169
|
5,127
|
4,606
|
20,334
|
19,250
|
20,376
|
19,771
|
EBITDA (1)
|
25,194
|
50,363
|
40,422
|
193,661
|
181,368
|
168,492
|
191,309
|
Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer receivables
|
(226)
|
157
|
135
|
103
|
640
|
(280)
|
662
|
Plus: Noncash equity-based compensation
|
237
|
3,031
|
-
|
4,110
|
-
|
1,316
|
3,031
|
Plus: Other expense, net
|
4,176
|
2,630
|
2,624
|
16,410
|
9,439
|
17,956
|
9,445
|
Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2)
|
81
|
103
|
40
|
2,259
|
4,799
|
2,237
|
4,862
|
Less: Gain on debt retirement
|
-
|
1,323
|
-
|
8,178
|
15,914
|
6,855
|
17,237
|
Plus: Debt restructuring
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
-
|
330
|
-
|
190
|
Plus: Pension retirement expense (3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,008
|
-
|
12,008
|
Plus: Other adjustments (4)
|
(11)
|
9
|
293
|
45
|
1,247
|
25
|
963
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$ 29,451
|
$ 54,970
|
$ 43,654
|
$ 208,410
|
$ 193,917
|
$ 182,891
|
$ 205,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
$ 849,892
|
$ 1,017,340
|
$ 1,336,016
|
$ 1,231,305
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
78,254
|
92,569
|
96,437
|
82,042
|
Net Debt (1)
|
|
|
|
$ 771,638
|
$ 924,771
|
$ 1,239,579
|
$ 1,149,263
|
Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
3.70x
|
4.77x
|
6.78x
|
5.60x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
$ 208,410
|
$ 193,917
|
$ 182,891
|
$ 205,233
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
133,108
|
132,174
|
129,256
|
134,283
|
Interest coverage
|
|
|
|
1.57x
|
1.47x
|
1.41x
|
1.53x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$ (495,287)
|
$ (252,176)
|
$ (285,674)
|
$ (13,386)
|
$ (214,970)
|
$ (256,497)
|
$ (181,472)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,279)
|
(5,097)
|
(3,661)
|
(23,028)
|
(21,043)
|
(22,210)
|
(22,479)
|
Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (5)
|
41,007
|
31,741
|
30,419
|
188,312
|
175,911
|
197,578
|
177,233
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)
|
$ (458,559)
|
$ (225,532)
|
$ (258,916)
|
$ 151,898
|
$ (60,102)
|
$ (81,129)
|
$ (26,718)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.
|
(2)
|
Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 included employee separation charges primarily related to the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations.
|
(3)
|
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
(4)
|
Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), and (iii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.
|
(5)
|
Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
|
(6)
|
Items for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 are derived by adding the items for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and subtracting the items for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Items for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
