TRINITY LOGISTICS ROLLS OUT LOAD VERIFICATION TOOL TO COMBAT RISING SCAM ACTIVITY

Available on the company's website, the tool is free, easy to use, and helps ensure carriers can confidently move freight without the risk of being duped by fraudulent actors posing as Trinity.

"Trinity created the load verification tool as a direct response to the rise in fraud targeting carriers," said Kristin Deno, Operational Risk Analyst at Trinity. "Scammers have unfortunately impersonated trusted brokers, like Trinity, in an effort to trick carriers into taking fake loads. This tool gives our Carrier relationships a simple and secure way to confirm a shipment is legitimate – before they ever roll a truck."

To verify a load, carriers visit the verification page on the company's website and enter the Trinity load number along with their company DOT or MC number into the secure online form. Within seconds, the application will promptly confirm whether the load is valid and backed by Trinity.

This launch is part of Trinity's broader commitment to safety, security, and service across its across its nationwide Carrier network.

"Our Carrier relationships are at the core of what we do, and this is one more way we stand behind them – protecting their time, their equipment, and their trust in us," said Deno.

