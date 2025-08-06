Standard Biotools And Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE-SG100K) Launch Proteomics Collaboration, Selecting Somascan To Power Large-Scale Population Health Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRECISE-SG100K will run 100,000 samples as part of an effort to transform precision health and medicine

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that the Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE-SG100K) selected the SomaScanTM 11K Assay to run 100,000 plasma samples from the PRECISE-SG100K biobank following a comprehensive evaluation of competitive proteomics offerings.

The combination of unmatched proteome coverage, superior reproducibility and high-quality service offering positioned SomaScan as the platform of choice, delivering the greatest overall value to this landmark initiative.

“Our vision is to shape the future of precision medicine through one of the world's most ambitious population health research programs,” said Professor John Chambers, Chief Scientific Officer of PRECISE and Lead Investigator of SG100K population cohort study.“Realizing the full potential of a biobank initiative like PRECISE-SG100K requires moving beyond measuring a limited set of proteins in new samples to truly enable the discovery of novel genetic associations and biomarkers. This collaboration delivers on that promise and sets a new benchmark for population-scale proteomics.”

PRECISE-SG100K aims to transform healthcare in Singapore and improve patient outcomes through data-driven solutions. The project is one of the world's largest and most impactful population health research studies, drawing on Singapore's multi-ethnic population with supporting data from participant questionnaires and extensive participant health insights.

“Biobank investigators are advancing our knowledge about the biology of diverse populations around the world using proteomics. Platform choice is mission critical for these researchers and needs to be focused on throughput, reproducibility and depth of measurement,” said Stephen Williams, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Standard BioTools.“The SomaScan Platform was designed to provide the highest coverage, with the best precision, making it ideally suited for biobanks and population health studies.”

Standard BioTools is a leader in population proteomics with SomaScan having been used in more than 30 biobank studies worldwide, including three major additions this year totaling nearly 160,000 samples. In June, BioAge Labs announced it will use the SomaScan technology to profile more than 17,000 samples from the HUNT Biobank in Norway to further understand the biology of human aging with the goal of developing therapeutics for metabolic diseases.

In January, Illumina and biopharma collaborators launched a pilot proteomics program to analyze 50,000 UK Biobanks samples leveraging the new Illumina Protein Prep NGS-based proteomics platform, powered by Standard BioTools' SOMAmerTM technology, to provide deeper biological insights.

Population proteomics studies are generating new datasets that enable a more comprehensive overview of the dynamics of protein expression in a wide range of biological samples such as plasma, serum, urine and CSF, revealing new insights into gene-to-protein correlations, novel biology, mechanisms of action and new therapeutic targets. You can read more about Standard Biotools' work with biobanks around the world here:

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop better medicines faster. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE)

PRECISE coordinates Singapore's National Precision Medicine Phase II programme, a multi-institutional collaboration including A*STAR, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, National Healthcare Group, National University Health System, National University of Singapore, and SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre. The programme studies the genetic makeup of 100,000 Singaporeans to improve healthcare outcomes through Asian genome insights. Working with A*STAR, the Biomedical Sciences Industry Partnership Office, and EDB, the programme also aims to grow Singapore's precision medicine industry by attracting international companies and creating opportunities for local enterprises. The initiative is supported by the National Research Foundation, Singapore under the RIE2020 White Space (MOH-000588 and MOH-001264) and administered by the Singapore Ministry of Health through the National Medical Research Council Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd.

For more information, pls visit

About SG100K

The SG100K study is a long-term project focusing on the health and well-being of Singapore's diverse, multi-ethnic population. The study aims to engage over 100,000 participants and collect baseline health information and biological specimens. The study will monitor long-term health outcomes and identify environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors associated with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. The SG100K study will be a significant resource for promoting health in Singapore and will yield globally significant results.

