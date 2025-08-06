Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“This quarter's results were in line with expectations, with double-digit revenue growth and healthy profitability and cash flow,” said David DeStefano, Vertex's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board.“We continue to be optimistic about the future for Vertex. As indirect taxes continue to grow in complexity, our customers need our solutions more than ever. In addition, ERP cloud conversions and the proliferation of e-invoicing mandates globally are expected to be durable long-term drivers of growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenues of $184.6 million, up 14.6% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $157.8 million, up 15.7% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $86.2 million, up 29.9% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $636.6 million, up 16.1% year-over-year. This included $10.8 million added to ARR due to the ecosio acquisition during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of ecosio, ARR growth was 14.1%.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $130,934 at June 30, 2025, compared to $123,570 at June 30, 2024, and $126,534 at March 31, 2025.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 108%, compared to 110% at June 30, 2024, and 109% at March 31, 2025.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 95%, consistent with both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

Loss from operations of $3.9 million, compared to income from operations of $7.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income of $32.2 million, compared to $33.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss of $1.0 million, compared to net income of $5.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.01, compared to net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.03 for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $24.9 million and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million, compared to $38.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%, compared to 23.9% for the same period in the prior year.



Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings“Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and“Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects:



Revenues of $190.0 million to $193.0 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million to $40.0 million



For the full-year 2025, the Company currently expects:



Revenues of $750.0 million to $754.0 million;

Cloud revenue growth of 28%; and Adjusted EBITDA of $156.0 million to $160.0 million.



John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer added,“While underlying demand for our solutions remains strong, extended sales cycles and delayed customer decision-making impacted the timing of new contract signings in the latter part of the second quarter. This, in turn, impacts our full year 2025 expected revenue. As a result, we are reducing financial guidance for 2025.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under“Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, August 6, 2025, to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company's Investor Relations website at

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 10200958, or via the Company's Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on August 20, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world's leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain and grow revenue from existing customers and new customers, and expand their usage of our solutions; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to adapt to technological change and successfully introduce new solutions or provide updates to existing solutions; risks related to failures in information technology or infrastructure; challenges in using and managing use of Artificial Intelligence in our business; incorrect or improper implementation, integration or use of our solutions; failure to attract and retain qualified technical and tax-content personnel; competitive pressures from other tax software and service providers and challenges of convincing businesses using native enterprise resource planning functions to switch to our software; our ability to accurately forecast our revenue and other future results of operations based on recent success; our ability to offer specific software deployment methods based on changes to customers' and partners' software systems; our ability to continue making significant investments in software development and equipment; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the fluctuations in our results of operations; risks related to our expanding international operations; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to adapt to organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; risks related to our determinations of customers' transaction tax and tax payments; risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations or their interpretation or enforcement; our ability to manage cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our involvement in material legal proceedings and audits; risks related to undetected errors, bugs or defects in our software; risks related to utilization of open-source software, business processes and information systems; risks related to failures in information technology, infrastructure, and third-party service providers; our ability to effectively protect, maintain, and enhance our brand; changes in application, scope, interpretation or enforcement of laws and regulations; global economic weakness and uncertainties, including the economic uncertainty created by the changing legal, regulatory, or taxation landscape in the United States, and disruption in the capital and credit markets; business disruptions related to natural disasters, epidemic outbreaks, including a global endemic or pandemic, terrorist acts, political events, or other events outside of our control; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and similar laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in interest rates, security ratings and market perceptions of the industry in which we operate, or our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, or ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls; risks related to our Class A common stock and controlled company status; risks related to our indebtedness and adherence to the covenants under our debt instruments; our expectations regarding the effects of the Capped Call Transactions and regarding actions of the Option Counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and the other factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on February 27, 2025 and may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex's direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company's one-to-many channel strategy.