Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Customers
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Direct
|4,438
|4,855
|4,915
|4,888
|4,862
|Indirect
|460
|448
|464
|481
|504
|Total
|4,898
|5,303
|5,379
|5,369
|5,366
Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to be filed with the SEC.
We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods. Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods. Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods. Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs related to acquired technology included in research and development expense for the respective periods. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods. Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods. Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities recorded as interest expense, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares. Additionally, the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of the senior convertible notes is included in the calculation of Non-GAAP diluted EPS by application of the if-converted method. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense (including adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities), income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods. Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.
We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.
|
Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|284,386
|$
|296,051
|Funds held for customers
|26,376
|30,015
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,389 and $16,838, respectively
|143,660
|164,432
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|48,309
|36,678
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $0 and $9,147, respectively)
|-
|9,157
|Total current assets
|502,731
|536,333
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|195,034
|177,559
|Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization
|35,659
|36,350
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|397,312
|363,021
|Deferred commissions
|27,737
|27,480
|Deferred income tax asset
|20
|19
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|11,344
|11,956
|Long-term investment
|15,000
|-
|Other assets
|13,352
|14,073
|Total assets
|$
|1,198,189
|$
|1,166,791
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|30,440
|$
|36,215
|Accrued expenses
|42,155
|35,169
|Customer funds obligations
|23,913
|27,406
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|14,873
|14,581
|Accrued variable compensation
|19,000
|45,507
|Deferred revenue, current
|341,754
|339,326
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|4,228
|3,995
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|61
|77
|Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current
|29,900
|35,100
|Total current liabilities
|506,324
|537,376
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|5,496
|4,840
|Debt, net of current portion
|336,349
|335,220
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|11,253
|12,585
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|-
|10
|Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion
|80,200
|87,400
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|9,369
|9,918
|Deferred other liabilities
|1,156
|90
|Total liabilities
|950,147
|987,439
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 77,242 and 70,670 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|77
|71
|Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 82,156 and 86,481 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|82
|86
|Additional paid in capital
|292,078
|278,389
|Accumulated deficit
|(43,146
|)
|(53,315
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,049
|)
|(45,879
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|248,042
|179,352
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,198,189
|$
|1,166,791
| Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Software subscriptions
|$
|157,844
|$
|136,443
|$
|308,605
|$
|268,273
|Services
|26,715
|24,661
|53,016
|49,612
|Total revenues
|184,559
|161,104
|361,621
|317,885
|Cost of revenues:
|Software subscriptions
|44,459
|42,261
|88,704
|87,389
|Services
|18,900
|16,155
|38,723
|32,016
|Total cost of revenues
|63,359
|58,416
|127,427
|119,405
|Gross profit
|121,200
|102,688
|234,194
|198,480
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,582
|14,614
|41,468
|31,459
|Selling and marketing
|48,454
|40,541
|96,609
|81,032
|General and administrative
|43,392
|35,874
|88,420
|71,416
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,187
|5,212
|12,067
|10,218
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs
|2,300
|-
|(12,400
|)
|-
|Other operating expense (income), net
|4,149
|(1,098
|)
|7,408
|(1,625
|)
|Total operating expenses
|125,064
|95,143
|233,572
|192,500
|Income (loss) from operations
|(3,864
|)
|7,545
|622
|5,980
|Interest expense (income), net
|(1,228
|)
|181
|(2,767
|)
|467
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(2,636
|)
|7,364
|3,389
|5,513
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,675
|)
|2,200
|(6,780
|)
|(2,335
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(961
|)
|5,164
|10,169
|7,848
|Other comprehensive (income) loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|(29,734
|)
|3,335
|(44,839
|)
|7,346
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investments, net of tax
|-
|(19
|)
|9
|(2
|)
|Total other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax
|(29,734
|)
|3,316
|(44,830
|)
|7,344
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|28,773
|$
|1,848
|$
|54,999
|$
|504
|Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, dilutive
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
| Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|10,169
|$
|7,848
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,694
|41,330
|Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs
|2,024
|1,989
|Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals
|(136
|)
|451
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,361
|660
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
|(12,200
|)
|(2,375
|)
|Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability
|-
|423
|Write-off of deferred financing costs
|-
|276
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33,034
|26,324
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,641
|)
|(9,702
|)
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|1,595
|1,536
|Other
|(71
|)
|(165
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|22,320
|19,730
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(13,406
|)
|969
|Deferred commissions
|(258
|)
|(625
|)
|Accounts payable
|(5,886
|)
|665
|Accrued expenses
|6,446
|(3,021
|)
|Accrued and deferred compensation
|(29,766
|)
|(8,660
|)
|Deferred revenue
|2,374
|8,051
|Operating lease liabilities
|(2,057
|)
|(2,081
|)
|Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities in excess of initial fair value
|(200
|)
|(4,367
|)
|Other
|1,412
|3,036
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|60,808
|82,292
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired
|-
|(6,075
|)
|Long-term investment
|(15,000
|)
|-
|Property and equipment additions
|(42,906
|)
|(29,749
|)
|Capitalized software additions
|(10,565
|)
|(11,097
|)
|Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale
|(2,398
|)
|(7,776
|)
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale
|11,607
|8,860
|Other
|-
|(2,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(59,262
|)
|(47,837
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations
|(3,493
|)
|14,979
|Proceeds from convertible senior notes
|-
|345,000
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|-
|(46,875
|)
|Payment for purchase of capped calls
|-
|(42,366
|)
|Payments for deferred financing costs
|-
|(11,374
|)
|Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP
|1,782
|1,443
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards
|(26,105
|)
|(18,324
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|7,687
|3,274
|Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities
|-
|(7,580
|)
|Payments of finance lease liabilities
|(28
|)
|(51
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(20,157
|)
|238,126
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|3,307
|(789
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(15,304
|)
|271,792
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|326,066
|89,151
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|310,762
|$
|360,943
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|284,386
|$
|325,535
|Restricted cash-funds held for customers
|26,376
|35,408
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|310,762
|$
|360,943
| Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
| Three months ended
| Six months ended
| June 30,
| June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions
|$
|26,556
|$
|26,730
|$
|52,719
|$
|54,921
|Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services
|$
|17,876
|$
|15,590
|$
|36,003
|$
|30,445
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|140,127
|$
|118,784
|$
|272,899
|$
|232,519
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|75.9
|%
|73.7
|%
|75.5
|%
|73.1
|%
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|18,070
|$
|12,692
|$
|34,604
|$
|26,164
|Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense
|$
|44,648
|$
|37,021
|$
|86,466
|$
|72,695
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|38,071
|$
|30,627
|$
|74,673
|$
|58,200
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|32,182
|$
|33,303
|$
|63,521
|$
|65,040
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|24,891
|$
|24,991
|$
|49,385
|$
|48,422
|Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|38,369
|$
|38,515
|$
|75,588
|$
|75,258
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|20.8
|%
|23.9
|%
|20.9
|%
|23.7
|%
|Free cash flow
|$
|19,587
|$
|36,944
|$
|7,337
|$
|41,446
|Free cash flow margin
|10.6
|%
|22.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|13.0
|%
| Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:
|Cost of revenues, software subscriptions
|$
|44,459
|$
|42,261
|$
|88,704
|$
|87,389
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,233
|)
|(953
|)
|(3,460
|)
|(2,543
|)
|Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues
|(16,670
|)
|(14,578
|)
|(32,525
|)
|(29,925
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions
|$
|26,556
|$
|26,730
|$
|52,719
|$
|54,921
|Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:
|Cost of revenues, services
|$
|18,900
|$
|16,155
|$
|38,723
|$
|32,016
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,024
|)
|(565
|)
|(2,720
|)
|(1,571
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services
|$
|17,876
|$
|15,590
|$
|36,003
|$
|30,445
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|Gross profit
|$
|121,200
|$
|102,688
|$
|234,194
|$
|198,480
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,257
|1,518
|6,180
|4,114
|Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues
|16,670
|14,578
|32,525
|29,925
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|140,127
|$
|118,784
|$
|272,899
|$
|232,519
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
|Total Revenues
|$
|184,559
|$
|161,104
|$
|361,621
|$
|317,885
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|75.9
|%
|73.7
|%
|75.5
|%
|73.1
|%
|Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:
|Research and development expense
|$
|20,582
|$
|14,614
|$
|41,468
|$
|31,459
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,512
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(6,864
|)
|(5,295
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|18,070
|$
|12,692
|$
|34,604
|$
|26,164
|Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:
|Selling and marketing expense
|$
|48,454
|$
|40,541
|$
|96,609
|$
|81,032
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,235
|)
|(2,928
|)
|(9,041
|)
|(7,150
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense
|(571
|)
|(592
|)
|(1,102
|)
|(1,187
|)
|Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense
|$
|44,648
|$
|37,021
|$
|86,466
|$
|72,695
|Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:
|General and administrative expense
|$
|43,392
|$
|35,874
|$
|88,420
|$
|71,416
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,986
|)
|(3,633
|)
|(10,949
|)
|(9,766
|)
|Severance expense
|(317
|)
|(619
|)
|(774
|)
|(1,461
|)
|Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative
|(1,018
|)
|(995
|)
|(2,024
|)
|(1,989
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|38,071
|$
|30,627
|$
|74,673
|$
|58,200
| Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Non-GAAP Operating Income:
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(3,864
|)
|$
|7,545
|$
|622
|$
|5,980
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,990
|10,001
|33,034
|26,325
|Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues
|16,670
|14,578
|32,525
|29,925
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense
|571
|592
|1,102
|1,187
|Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative
|1,018
|995
|2,024
|1,989
|Severance expense
|317
|619
|774
|1,461
|Acquisition contingent consideration
|200
|(1,575
|)
|200
|(2,375
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs
|2,300
|-
|(12,400
|)
|-
|Transaction costs
|2,980
|548
|5,640
|548
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|32,182
|$
|33,303
|$
|63,521
|$
|65,040
|Non-GAAP Net Income:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(961
|)
|$
|5,164
|$
|10,169
|$
|7,848
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,675
|)
|2,200
|(6,780
|)
|(2,335
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,990
|10,001
|33,034
|26,325
|Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues
|16,670
|14,578
|32,525
|29,925
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense
|571
|592
|1,102
|1,187
|Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative
|1,018
|995
|2,024
|1,989
|Severance expense
|317
|619
|774
|1,461
|Acquisition contingent consideration
|200
|(1,575
|)
|200
|(2,375
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs
|2,300
|-
|(12,400
|)
|-
|Transaction costs
|2,980
|548
|5,640
|548
|Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability – interest expense
|-
|423
|-
|423
|Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|33,410
|33,545
|66,288
|64,996
|Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (1)
|(8,519
|)
|(8,554
|)
|(16,903
|)
|(16,574
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|24,891
|$
|24,991
|$
|49,385
|$
|48,422
|Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|24,891
|$
|24,991
|$
|49,385
|$
|48,422
|Interest expense (net of tax), convertible senior notes (2)
|903
|-
|1,806
|-
|Non-GAAP net income used in dilutive per share computation
|$
|25,794
|$
|24,991
|$
|51,191
|$
|48,422
|Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted
|162,589
|161,440
|162,656
|161,011
|Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes (2)
|9,498
|-
|9,498
|-
|Total average Class A and B shares used in dilutive per share computation
|172,087
|161,440
|172,154
|161,011
|Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|(1) Non-GAAP income before income taxes is adjusted for income taxes using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
|(2) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. Interest expense and additional dilutive shares related to the notes are added back to the calculation when their impact is dilutive. In periods when the impact is anti-dilutive, there is no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the notes.
| Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(961
|)
|$
|5,164
|$
|10,169
|$
|7,848
|Interest expense (income), net
|(1,228
|)
|181
|(2,767
|)
|467
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,675
|)
|2,200
|(6,780
|)
|(2,335
|)
|Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment
|6,187
|5,212
|12,067
|10,218
|Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues
|16,670
|14,578
|32,525
|29,925
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense
|571
|592
|1,102
|1,187
|Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative
|1,018
|995
|2,024
|1,989
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,990
|10,001
|33,034
|26,325
|Severance expense
|317
|619
|774
|1,461
|Acquisition contingent consideration
|200
|(1,575
|)
|200
|(2,375
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs
|2,300
|-
|(12,400
|)
|-
|Transaction costs
|2,980
|548
|5,640
|548
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|38,369
|$
|38,515
|$
|75,588
|$
|75,258
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
|Total revenues
|$
|184,559
|$
|161,104
|$
|361,621
|$
|317,885
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|20.8
|%
|23.9
|%
|20.9
|%
|23.7
|%
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Free Cash Flow:
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|46,003
|$
|57,726
|$
|60,808
|$
|82,292
|Property and equipment additions
|(21,512
|)
|(15,300
|)
|(42,906
|)
|(29,749
|)
|Capitalized software additions
|(4,904
|)
|(5,482
|)
|(10,565
|)
|(11,097
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|19,587
|$
|36,944
|$
|7,337
|$
|41,446
|Free Cash Flow Margin:
|Total revenues
|$
|184,559
|$
|161,104
|$
|361,621
|$
|317,885
|Free cash flow margin
|10.6
|%
|22.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|13.0
|%
Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
...
Media Contact:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
...
