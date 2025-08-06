Top Executive From Exp And REAL Brokerage Moves To Realty Of America

Helen Chioros - VP of Brokerage Operations

Chioros joins ROA after helping grow REAL Brokerage from 8,200 to 27,700 agents in under three years.

- Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of AmericaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Realty of America (ROA) is proud to announce the appointment of Helen Chioros as Vice President of Brokerage Operations. Chioros brings over a decade of experience scaling the fastest-growing real estate companies in America, optimizing compliance, and empowering agents with the tools to thrive in a rapidly-evolving market.Chioros served as Vice President of Brokerage Operations at REAL Brokerage during one of the most dynamic growth periods in the company's history. Between 2022 and 2025, REAL's agent count surged from 8,200 to over 27,700-an increase of more than 238%. Transaction volume grew from $14.4 billion to $49 billion, and the company surpassed $1.26 billion in annual revenue for the first time in 2024. As VP, Chioros helped lead this historic expansion through systems optimization, brokerage integration, and scalable support models.“Helen brings the perfect blend of operational rigor, strategic vision, and people-first leadership,” said Eddie Garcia , CEO of Realty of America.“She's helped build some of the fastest-growing brokerages in North America. From day one, she has demonstrated her capability for implementing scalable solutions.”Chioros also served as Director of Operations at eXp Realty, where she led brokerage operations across all 50 U.S. states. During her tenure, eXp more than doubled its agent count from 41,000 to over 83,000 agents, and nearly tripled its transaction volume in under two years. From October 2020 to August 2022, the company's sales increased from $72 billion annually to nearly $200 billion, annually, with over 511,000 transactions closed in 2022 alone.“Realty of America is everything a modern brokerage should be-nimble, innovative, and entirely focused on the success of its agents,” said Chioros.“I'm honored to help build a future-forward platform that empowers professionals to grow thriving businesses while elevating the client experience across every market we serve.”About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is the fastest-growing national real estate brokerage in the United States. In only 10 months since opening its doors, ROA fully onboarded 2,321 agents, closing over $2,100,000,000 in sales volume across more than 6,200 transactions, with revenue share paid out of $2,509,562. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ROA operates in 17 states across the U.S. with a focus on technology and unmatched agent-first solutions.

