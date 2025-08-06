Eye Makeup Market Overview: Halal-Certified, Vegan Products And Gen Z Influence Fueling Growth
The global eye makeup market reached a value of USD 18.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 26.9 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% during the forecast period of 2025–2033 . This robust growth is driven by rising beauty consciousness, expanding disposable incomes, and increased accessibility of cosmetic products through both organized retail and e-commerce platforms . Additionally, innovations in clean, cruelty-free, halal-certified, and vegan formulations are aligning with consumer preferences, especially among Gen Z and millennials.
Key Stats
-
Market Size (2024): USD 18.2 Billion
Projected Market Size (2033): USD 26.9 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.23%
Fastest-Growing Region (2025): Asia Pacific
Leading Region (2025): North America
Top Companies: L'Oréal S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Chanel S.A., Nykaa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., among others.
Growth Drivers
Technological & Digital Innovations
The world of beauty tech is really shaking things up-think AI-driven virtual try-ons, smart mirrors, and AR apps. These innovations have completely changed the way people shop for eye makeup. Big names like L'Oréal, Revlon, Chanel, and Maybelline are rolling out cutting-edge digital tools that boost user confidence and keep them engaged. With these immersive experiences, the fear of making a trial purchase is reduced, and online sales are soaring. Shoppers can now test out colors and styles in real time, making it a breeze to find new favorites. This tech-savvy landscape is driving market growth as e-commerce platforms adapt to offer super personalized and convenient shopping experiences that cater to our ever-evolving beauty standards.
Demand for Clean, Natural, and Ethical Products
On top of that, consumers are becoming more vocal about wanting eye makeup that's cruelty-free, vegan, halal-certified, and free from nasty chemicals like parabens and phthalates. This shift is pushing manufacturers to dive into research and development to create clean, long-lasting products made with natural or organic ingredients. The trend towards eco-friendly and health-conscious beauty is especially strong in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Brands that embrace these values are really resonating with Gen Z and millennials. As more people become aware of ingredient safety, the allure of premium, ethically sourced eye cosmetics is driving consistent growth in the market.
E-Commerce & Social Media Influence
The rapid growth of e-commerce around the world, fueled by fast internet and the rise of smartphones, is making eye makeup more accessible-especially in emerging markets. Online shopping is expected to see the quickest growth rate, thanks to its convenience, wider range of products, and the influence of social media marketing. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are essential for highlighting eye makeup trends and tutorials, which encourages people to try new looks. When influencers endorse products and users share their experiences, it boosts product discovery and builds trust, driving more people to shop online-particularly for items like mascaras, eyeliners, brow products, and eyeshadow palettes.
AI or Technology Impact
Technology, particularly AI and AR , is significantly transforming consumer engagement in the eye makeup industry. From personalized product recommendations to virtual makeup trials , these innovations are:
-
Enhancing shopping experiences
Reducing product returns
Boosting online sales
E-commerce platforms are increasingly incorporating machine learning algorithms to understand user behavior and personalize offerings, contributing to higher retention and loyalty.
Segmental Analysis
By Product Type
-
Mascara
Eye Shadow
Eye Liner
Eye Pencil
Eyebrow Gel
Others
Among these, mascara and eyeliner continue to dominate due to daily usage and the trend of bold eye looks, while eyebrow gels are gaining popularity as grooming trends evolve.
By Distribution Channel
-
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Online stores are expected to witness the fastest growth , driven by ease of access, exclusive online collections, and influencer-driven purchases.
By Pricing
-
Low to Medium Price
Premium Price
The premium segment is expanding rapidly, thanks to rising demand for natural , organic , and ethically sourced products.
By Source
-
Chemical
Natural
Organic
Halal
Others
Consumers are increasingly choosing organic and halal eye makeup, pushing brands to adopt clean beauty standards globally.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during 2025–2033. This growth is fueled by:
-
Rising middle-class income
Expanding fashion and beauty culture
Increasing female workforce participation
Strong influence of social media in countries like China and India
North America
North America holds a substantial share of the market, attributed to:
-
High consumer spending on beauty products
Advanced beauty tech adoption
Wide presence of premium brands
Europe
European consumers are increasingly drawn to vegan , cruelty-free , and organic formulations , supporting steady market growth across key countries such as Germany , France , and the UK .
Latin America, Middle East & Africa
These regions are emerging as growth opportunities due to:
-
Expanding young population
Evolving beauty trends
Rising penetration of online retail platforms
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing demand for clean, sustainable, and certified beauty products
Technological adoption in shopping experiences
Rising disposable incomes and beauty awareness globally
Restraints
-
Regulatory challenges in halal and organic certifications
High competition from local and niche brands
Ingredient-related allergies or sensitivities
Key Trends
-
Rise of gender-neutral and men's eye makeup products
Introduction of marker-style eyeliners and gel pencils
Greater consumer emphasis on ingredient transparency
Reintroduction of iconic clean beauty palettes
Leading Companies
Key players in the global eye makeup market include:
-
Amway Corp.
Chanel SA
Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.
Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Lakmé Cosmetics
L'Oréal S.A
Lotus Herbal
Nykaa
Oriflame Cosmetics AG
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
These companies are investing in:
-
Sustainable packaging
Vegan certification
Tech-driven marketing
Product innovation targeting niche segments
Recent Developments
-
Launch of marker-style eyeliners and long-lasting gel liners
Reintroduction of vegan and cruelty-free palettes , such as Urban Decay's OG Naked Palette
Development of halal-certified and men-targeted products (e.g., brow gels)
Integration of AR and AI tools for virtual makeup trials and personalized shopping
Increasing focus on eco-friendly packaging and clean ingredient formulations
Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2255&flag=C
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include a thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape, and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No: (+1-201971-6302 )
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment