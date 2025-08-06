403
Russia says UK plotting fake flag incident to target Moscow’s ‘shadow fleet’
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia accused the UK of planning a false flag operation involving Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — ships allegedly used to bypass oil sanctions against Moscow. According to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), British intelligence, with NATO allies’ involvement, intends to orchestrate a major sabotage incident to portray Russian oil transport as a threat to international shipping.
The SVR claimed that such an incident would justify the West in taking stronger measures, including detaining “suspicious” vessels in international waters and redirecting them to NATO ports.
The statement detailed two possible scenarios: one involving a staged accident with an oil tanker in a narrow shipping route to create grounds for an emergency vessel inspection; the other involving setting fire to a tanker during loading at a Russian-friendly port, prompting an international investigation that would blame either Russia or Ukraine.
Russia alleges the UK plans to time the event to maximize media attention and pressure the US into imposing secondary sanctions on Russia’s energy partners.
British officials have yet to respond to these allegations.
This claim surfaces just days before a 10-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine, ending this Friday. Trump had earlier given a 50-day deadline threatening high import tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if no agreement was reached. However, on July 29, he shortened that deadline to 10 days, citing disappointment with the lack of progress.
