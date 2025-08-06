Rwanda: Ambassador Gao Wenqi Attends The Car-Free Day Event
On August 3, at the invitation of the Rwanda Kung-fu Wushu Association (RKWF), Ambassador Gao Wenqi attended the Car-Free Day event, and practiced the Tai-Chi and Kung-fu show organized by the RKWF. Hon. Samuel Dusengiyumva, Mayor of Kigali, and Hon. Christine Nkulikiyinka, Minister of Public Service and Labour, were present.
Ambassador Gao noted that the Car-Free Day is an innovative initiative to promote healthy lifestyles and environmental protection. The Embassy will continue to participate in and support the events. He also thanked the RKWF for its efforts to promote Chinese Kung-fu in Rwanda and bilateral people-to-people exchanges.
Launched by the City of Kigali in 2016, the Car-Free Day is held twice a month to encourage residents to reduce motor vehicle use and engage in physical exercises.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.
