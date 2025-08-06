403
POCO Responds To Community: F7\'S First OTA Delivers Camera And System Boosts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6 August 2025: POCO, one of India\'s leading consumer technology brands, has announced the rollout of its first Over-The-Air (OTA) software update (OS2.0.102.0) for the recently launched POCO F7.
This update goes beyond routine fixes - it\'s a testament to POCO\'s community-first philosophy. Every improvement, from refined camera tuning to better thermal performance, is based on real feedback shared by users. POCO believes great products are not just built in labs but shaped through dialogue with the people who use them every day.
With meaningful improvements to camera output and system stability, POCO reaffirms its commitment to building devices shaped by community insights and real-time usage.
POCO Listens. POCO Delivers.
Backed by community insights and rigorous internal testing, the first OTA update brings noticeable improvements to camera performance and system stability, helping the POCO F7 punch even further above its weight.
What\'s New in the Update:
Camera Upgrades Based on Community Input:
. More Natural Skin Tones & Facial Details: Improved facial contrast and accurate brightness in portraits.
. Sharper Photos: Crisper images with better detail retention across lighting conditions.
. Superior HDR Control: Balanced highlights in bright areas like skies, reducing overexposure.
. True-to-Life Colours Outdoors: Greens and landscapes now appear more real and accurate.
System Enhancements
. Further optimized the thermal management and included the June 2025 Android security patch.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and India\'s largest 7550mAh battery, the POCO F7 already delivers unmatched speed and longevity-now further optimized for everyday use.
This is just the beginning. POCO is already preparing for OTA3, expected by the end of August, with even more features and refinements on the way.
