Kirkland Lake Discoveries Initiates Inaugural Drill Program To Test Intrusive Polymetallic Mineralization Around Winnie Pluton

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) -is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill program (the "Program") at the KL West Project and Winnie Lake Project, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. This milestone marks a major advancement in the Company's exploration efforts as it targets an intrusive-related polymetallic system with compelling discovery potential.

The Program will follow up on both historical drilling and recent surface exploration results, which together support a new geological model: that the Winnie Pluton is the source of the surrounding polymetallic mineralization. This updated interpretation evolved over the past year, beginning with broad soil geochemistry identifying elevated pathfinder elements around the pluton, and refined through the Company's spring exploration program, which uncovered significant new mineralization and structural context.

Highlights from recent work:

From the July 9th, 2025 News Release :



High-grade grab samples from the Winnie shaft area returning values up to 5.7% copper (Cu) , 5.3% zinc (Zn) , 1.6 g/t gold (Au) , and 28.2 g/t silver (Ag) . A grab sample from a quartz vein within the intrusion containing 1,235 g/t bismuth (Bi) , 0.13% Cu , 0.03 g/t Au , and 12.75 g/t Ag .

From the July 24th, 2025 News Release :



Channel sampling at Mini Winnie returning 2.05% Cu , 735 g/t Bi , 0.108 g/t Au , and 5.5 g/t Ag over 0.6 m , A quartz-vein-dense area within the intrusion averaging 35.5 g/t Bi over 17 m .

In 2024, soil geochemistry at KL West identified seven key areas of elevated pathfinder minerals surrounding the Winnie Pluton, several were coincident with magnetic high responses.

This initial drill campaign will test multiple targets both within the intrusive body and along its contacts (see Figures 1 and 2), prioritized based on geochemical anomalies, geophysical signatures, and geological mapping. The objective is to validate the intrusive-related model and identify mineralized zones of continuity at depth for follow-up drilling.







Figure 1 : Planned drill holes at KL West testing coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 : Planned drill hole locations targeting mineralized trends at surface and magnetic lows within the intrusion at Winnie Lake Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"This is a very exciting moment for KLDC," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "KL West and Winnie Lake represent a rare opportunity to test a potentially significant polymetallic system that has seen limited modern exploration. With strong surface results, supportive geology, and a well-developed model, we believe this program could be a catalyst for a new discovery."

The planned ~2,000m drill program is expected to complete within August. Assay results will be released as received and interpreted.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., Senior geologist and independent contractor, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

For additional information, please contact: