Magna Mining Reports 17.9% Cu, 0.6% Ni And 28.1 G/T Pt + Pd + Au Over 1.8 Metres In The 700 Footwall Copper Zone At Mccreedy West Mine
|Drillhole
|Property
|Zone
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Cu
%
| Ni
%
| Co
%
| Pt
g/t
| Pd
g/t
| Au
g/t
| TPM
g/t
|NiEq
|CuEq
|FNX33380
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|9.75
|10.36
|0.61
|2.59
|0.09
|0.00
|1.30
|1.16
|0.56
|3.01
|1.98
|3.53
|And
|13.41
|22.86
|9.45
|1.00
|0.12
|0.00
|3.17
|1.98
|1.87
|7.03
|1.92
|3.41
|Including
|20.88
|22.86
|1.98
|3.42
|0.30
|0.00
|2.30
|3.10
|6.69
|12.09
|4.85
|8.63
|FNX33391
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|80.31
|80.77
|0.46
|10.75
|0.14
|0.00
|0.30
|0.03
|0.06
|0.39
|5.95
|10.60
|And
|86.26
|89.92
|3.66
|2.24
|0.65
|0.01
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.26
|1.81
|3.23
|And
|100.28
|103.33
|3.05
|3.90
|0.40
|0.00
|0.09
|0.46
|0.04
|0.59
|2.52
|4.49
|FNX33392
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|57.61
|59.89
|2.29
|7.21
|1.94
|0.01
|1.07
|2.60
|0.25
|3.92
|6.13
|10.91
|And
|64.16
|65.23
|1.07
|3.29
|0.12
|0.00
|0.50
|1.27
|3.84
|5.61
|3.26
|5.81
|MMW-25-074
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|4.11
|4.42
|0.30
|6.38
|2.15
|0.01
|0.99
|4.84
|0.46
|6.29
|6.23
|11.08
|And
|39.93
|40.23
|0.30
|3.18
|0.10
|0.00
|0.56
|4.59
|0.36
|5.51
|2.63
|4.68
|MMW-25-083
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|80.47
|80.77
|0.30
|3.20
|0.05
|0.00
|0.10
|0.15
|0.05
|0.30
|1.81
|3.23
|And
|108.36
|108.66
|0.30
|23.21
|0.95
|0.01
|1.64
|4.01
|0.46
|6.11
|14.20
|25.28
|MMW-25-085
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|30.78
|32.61
|1.83
|5.65
|0.12
|0.00
|0.25
|0.89
|0.04
|1.18
|3.31
|5.90
|And
|40.84
|41.15
|0.30
|3.93
|2.45
|0.04
|0.80
|0.53
|0.02
|1.35
|4.43
|7.88
|MMW-25-086
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|14.63
|17.83
|3.20
|1.79
|0.57
|0.01
|0.12
|0.20
|0.01
|0.34
|1.50
|2.68
|And
|28.65
|34.90
|6.25
|2.44
|0.35
|0.00
|0.13
|0.43
|0.07
|0.63
|1.71
|3.05
|Including
|28.65
|28.96
|0.30
|13.19
|2.79
|0.03
|0.50
|0.37
|0.03
|0.90
|9.61
|17.11
|And
|40.54
|40.84
|0.30
|3.02
|0.81
|0.01
|0.29
|0.28
|0.03
|0.60
|2.41
|4.30
|MMW-25-087
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|18.29
|18.75
|0.46
|14.28
|1.27
|0.03
|1.02
|2.29
|0.14
|3.45
|9.28
|16.51
|And
|28.65
|28.96
|0.30
|2.72
|4.79
|0.03
|0.57
|3.02
|0.10
|3.69
|6.11
|10.89
|And
|33.68
|34.29
|0.61
|11.32
|1.01
|0.02
|0.61
|0.30
|0.02
|0.93
|7.08
|12.61
|And
|37.03
|37.95
|0.91
|8.45
|1.10
|0.02
|0.04
|0.22
|0.34
|0.60
|5.62
|10.01
|And
|44.50
|47.85
|3.35
|3.12
|0.52
|0.01
|0.23
|0.44
|0.27
|0.94
|2.30
|4.10
|And
|52.43
|53.04
|0.61
|11.39
|2.07
|0.03
|1.02
|0.50
|0.06
|1.58
|8.14
|14.49
|And
|58.06
|58.67
|0.61
|6.44
|2.49
|0.03
|1.34
|0.93
|0.04
|2.31
|5.93
|10.56
|MMW-25-088
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|22.10
|22.40
|0.30
|9.87
|3.44
|0.04
|0.94
|0.92
|0.08
|1.94
|8.54
|15.21
|And
|25.91
|26.21
|0.30
|15.26
|2.39
|0.03
|0.95
|2.72
|0.13
|3.80
|10.81
|19.25
|Including
|78.33
|78.64
|0.30
|1.00
|8.79
|0.08
|2.25
|2.95
|0.09
|5.29
|8.87
|15.79
|And
|82.75
|83.21
|0.46
|2.98
|3.10
|0.02
|2.04
|1.13
|0.03
|3.20
|4.71
|8.39
|MMW-25-089
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|17.37
|29.57
|12.19
|2.61
|0.40
|0.01
|0.12
|0.54
|0.03
|0.68
|1.85
|3.30
|And
|28.50
|29.57
|1.07
|15.72
|1.19
|0.03
|0.29
|0.80
|0.05
|1.14
|9.65
|17.17
|MMW-25-090
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|17.37
|17.98
|0.61
|7.92
|5.40
|0.05
|0.71
|0.56
|0.04
|1.31
|9.08
|16.17
|And
|18.29
|19.51
|1.22
|3.69
|1.71
|0.02
|0.35
|0.46
|0.18
|0.98
|3.62
|6.44
|MMW-25-091
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|21.03
|23.01
|1.98
|5.10
|4.48
|0.04
|0.30
|0.08
|0.01
|0.40
|6.64
|11.82
|MMW-25-092
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|17.37
|18.90
|1.52
|15.44
|2.03
|0.02
|0.37
|0.68
|0.05
|1.10
|10.20
|18.16
|And
|27.28
|28.80
|1.52
|1.86
|0.39
|0.01
|0.11
|0.23
|0.52
|0.86
|1.54
|2.75
|MMW-25-093
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|41.45
|43.89
|2.44
|1.97
|0.16
|0.00
|0.12
|0.21
|0.07
|0.40
|1.27
|2.26
|MMW-25-094
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|39.47
|42.21
|2.74
|2.40
|0.14
|0.00
|0.21
|0.30
|0.26
|0.76
|1.56
|2.78
|And
|75.44
|76.81
|1.37
|5.19
|0.56
|0.01
|1.51
|3.72
|0.45
|5.68
|4.13
|7.36
|And
|80.77
|82.30
|1.52
|1.66
|0.61
|0.01
|0.81
|0.37
|0.36
|1.54
|1.68
|2.99
|And
|86.26
|90.07
|3.81
|1.02
|0.14
|0.00
|0.47
|0.52
|0.11
|1.10
|0.85
|1.51
|MMW-25-095
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|27.74
|28.04
|0.30
|11.10
|0.17
|0.00
|0.96
|1.15
|0.15
|2.26
|6.44
|11.46
|MMW-25-096
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|MMW-25-097
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|48.77
|53.34
|4.57
|14.46
|0.49
|0.01
|0.42
|1.95
|0.21
|2.59
|8.58
|15.28
|Including
|48.77
|50.60
|1.83
|28.26
|0.38
|0.01
|0.70
|3.32
|0.17
|4.18
|16.11
|28.69
|MMW-25-098
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|39.17
|39.62
|0.46
|24.25
|0.66
|0.02
|0.76
|1.49
|0.05
|2.30
|13.91
|24.77
|MMW-25-099
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|50.44
|60.20
|9.75
|4.26
|0.48
|0.00
|0.66
|0.48
|0.37
|1.50
|2.97
|5.29
|Including
|51.66
|51.97
|0.30
|26.23
|0.12
|0.00
|0.46
|0.52
|0.56
|1.54
|14.48
|25.78
|And
|53.64
|55.02
|1.37
|20.48
|0.30
|0.01
|0.72
|2.33
|0.15
|3.19
|11.72
|20.87
|MMW-25-100
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|40.08
|46.18
|6.10
|7.99
|0.52
|0.01
|0.27
|0.87
|0.11
|1.25
|4.93
|8.78
|Including
|40.08
|41.15
|1.07
|27.78
|0.33
|0.02
|0.73
|2.32
|0.26
|3.31
|15.71
|27.97
|And
|64.01
|64.62
|0.61
|5.44
|0.05
|0.00
|0.44
|0.24
|0.24
|0.92
|3.13
|5.57
|MMW-25-101
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|26.67
|27.89
|1.22
|7.53
|4.49
|0.05
|0.78
|0.77
|0.05
|1.60
|8.15
|14.51
|And
|61.57
|61.87
|0.30
|8.05
|0.70
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|0.07
|4.94
|8.79
|And
|66.45
|66.75
|0.30
|23.30
|4.11
|0.02
|0.11
|0.03
|0.07
|0.21
|16.05
|28.57
|MMW-25-102
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|16.92
|17.53
|0.61
|12.24
|0.18
|0.01
|0.72
|0.68
|0.02
|1.42
|6.93
|12.34
|And
|53.95
|54.25
|0.30
|21.69
|0.09
|0.00
|0.41
|1.85
|0.15
|2.41
|12.08
|21.50
|And
|59.44
|62.64
|3.20
|2.82
|0.10
|0.00
|0.14
|0.56
|0.04
|0.74
|1.71
|3.04
|MMW-25-103
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|14.17
|15.24
|1.07
|7.05
|0.80
|0.01
|0.69
|1.10
|0.05
|1.83
|4.74
|8.44
|And
|46.94
|57.45
|10.52
|3.79
|0.20
|0.00
|0.18
|0.47
|0.10
|0.75
|2.33
|4.14
|Including
|46.94
|47.55
|0.61
|17.69
|0.10
|0.01
|0.39
|1.70
|0.37
|2.45
|9.98
|17.77
|And
|71.48
|71.78
|0.30
|9.24
|0.04
|0.00
|0.36
|1.10
|0.06
|1.52
|5.21
|9.28
|MMW-25-104
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|64.47
|64.77
|0.30
|3.04
|2.19
|0.01
|0.16
|0.59
|0.08
|0.83
|3.63
|6.46
|And
|96.01
|97.84
|1.83
|2.04
|0.20
|0.00
|0.37
|0.94
|0.31
|1.62
|1.55
|2.75
|MMW-25-105
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|32.92
|34.44
|1.52
|2.61
|0.38
|0.00
|0.07
|0.17
|0.04
|0.27
|1.77
|3.14
|And
|61.57
|62.03
|0.46
|2.42
|1.92
|0.03
|0.40
|0.36
|0.13
|0.89
|3.11
|5.54
|And
|69.34
|69.80
|0.46
|27.66
|0.06
|0.01
|1.26
|9.17
|0.11
|10.54
|16.41
|29.22
|And
|139.45
|141.88
|2.44
|1.48
|0.46
|0.00
|3.32
|4.27
|1.14
|8.74
|2.60
|4.63
|MMW-25-106
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|70.10
|71.93
|1.83
|4.19
|0.22
|0.00
|0.46
|1.82
|0.09
|2.37
|2.79
|4.97
|And
|86.11
|86.72
|0.61
|4.98
|0.11
|0.00
|0.78
|4.16
|0.44
|5.38
|3.60
|6.40
|And
|116.43
|121.46
|5.03
|1.17
|0.49
|0.01
|1.18
|1.30
|0.50
|2.98
|1.55
|2.76
|Including
|121.01
|121.46
|0.46
|4.03
|3.59
|0.04
|4.84
|4.85
|1.61
|11.30
|7.10
|12.64
|MMW-25-107
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|65.07
|68.58
|3.51
|1.79
|0.08
|0.00
|0.46
|0.48
|0.12
|1.06
|1.20
|2.14
|And
|81.84
|82.14
|0.30
|1.38
|2.65
|0.01
|0.67
|4.79
|0.39
|5.85
|3.90
|6.94
|And
|124.05
|124.36
|0.30
|0.86
|0.36
|0.00
|7.34
|6.45
|1.20
|14.99
|3.06
|5.44
|MMW-25-108
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|80.62
|82.30
|1.68
|2.31
|0.10
|0.00
|0.69
|1.10
|0.23
|2.03
|1.65
|2.93
|And
|100.43
|107.14
|6.71
|1.20
|0.14
|0.00
|2.01
|1.81
|0.41
|4.23
|1.42
|2.53
|Including
|103.78
|105.00
|1.22
|4.15
|0.27
|0.00
|4.67
|4.84
|1.30
|10.81
|4.18
|7.45
|And
|117.65
|121.62
|3.96
|0.47
|0.06
|0.00
|1.93
|1.51
|0.54
|3.98
|0.95
|1.69
|MMW-25-109
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|55.32
|55.78
|0.46
|24.59
|2.09
|0.04
|1.15
|1.38
|0.04
|2.57
|15.38
|27.39
|And
|75.13
|75.74
|0.61
|16.19
|1.01
|0.01
|0.63
|2.87
|0.87
|4.37
|10.30
|18.35
|MMW-25-110
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|66.14
|66.45
|0.30
|17.40
|1.41
|0.02
|2.16
|5.49
|0.24
|7.89
|11.71
|20.86
|MMW-25-111
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|57.45
|57.76
|0.30
|8.52
|1.07
|0.00
|1.07
|2.74
|0.17
|3.98
|6.07
|10.81
|And
|62.79
|65.23
|2.44
|1.56
|0.22
|0.00
|0.31
|0.46
|0.14
|0.91
|1.18
|2.11
|And
|77.57
|79.25
|1.68
|1.40
|0.15
|0.00
|0.24
|0.59
|0.03
|0.85
|1.01
|1.79
|And
|93.88
|95.10
|1.22
|1.90
|0.85
|0.00
|0.64
|1.27
|0.21
|2.12
|2.07
|3.69
|MMW-25-112
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|79.25
|81.53
|2.29
|1.43
|0.60
|0.00
|0.13
|0.27
|0.08
|0.48
|1.36
|2.43
|And
|85.95
|86.72
|0.76
|14.44
|0.12
|0.00
|0.76
|3.02
|0.51
|4.28
|8.54
|15.20
|And
|109.12
|109.73
|0.61
|23.20
|2.15
|0.01
|2.48
|9.98
|2.57
|15.03
|16.81
|29.93
|MMW-25-113
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|48.01
|48.31
|0.30
|0.93
|20.30
|0.20
|0.23
|3.37
|0.03
|3.63
|18.51
|32.96
|And
|63.09
|64.31
|1.22
|6.35
|0.76
|0.00
|0.45
|1.38
|0.13
|1.95
|4.35
|7.75
|And
|95.71
|97.38
|1.68
|5.53
|2.39
|0.01
|1.95
|3.32
|2.25
|7.51
|6.42
|11.43
|MMW-25-114
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|91.14
|99.67
|8.53
|2.83
|0.47
|0.00
|0.64
|0.75
|0.20
|1.59
|2.18
|3.87
|Including
|91.14
|92.35
|1.22
|11.23
|1.88
|0.01
|2.35
|3.21
|0.28
|5.84
|8.50
|15.13
|MMW-25-115
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|No Significant Assays
|MMW-25-117
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|77.27
|77.72
|0.46
|2.03
|0.05
|0.00
|0.72
|0.51
|2.21
|3.44
|1.97
|3.50
|MMW-25-118
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|50.14
|51.66
|1.52
|4.87
|1.01
|0.00
|0.50
|2.13
|0.27
|2.90
|3.93
|6.99
|And
|84.73
|85.65
|0.91
|10.39
|0.49
|0.02
|4.16
|8.40
|3.58
|16.14
|8.85
|15.76
|MMW-25-119
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|69.65
|76.96
|7.32
|1.45
|0.36
|0.00
|0.23
|0.38
|0.69
|1.30
|1.38
|2.46
|And
|96.16
|106.68
|10.52
|1.70
|0.68
|0.00
|1.17
|1.53
|1.30
|4.00
|2.26
|4.02
|And
|137.77
|138.23
|0.46
|7.46
|0.84
|0.01
|6.76
|5.38
|1.08
|13.22
|6.74
|12.01
|And
|147.07
|148.89
|1.83
|17.86
|0.56
|0.01
|13.81
|14.01
|0.28
|28.10
|14.05
|25.02
|Including
|147.37
|148.29
|0.91
|29.50
|0.69
|0.01
|21.97
|22.74
|0.36
|45.07
|22.81
|40.61
|MMW-25-120
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|44.96
|45.57
|0.61
|9.85
|0.13
|0.01
|0.70
|2.14
|0.81
|3.65
|6.05
|10.77
|And
|69.80
|70.56
|0.76
|9.32
|4.55
|0.06
|0.99
|1.19
|0.48
|2.66
|9.39
|16.71
|MMW-25-121
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|81.08
|81.38
|0.30
|29.80
|2.97
|0.02
|4.27
|24.49
|0.82
|29.58
|22.87
|40.71
|And
|112.47
|113.69
|1.22
|2.41
|0.88
|0.01
|2.63
|2.69
|1.24
|6.56
|3.17
|5.64
|MMW-25-127
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|58.83
|65.99
|7.16
|1.91
|0.41
|0.00
|0.27
|0.64
|0.25
|1.17
|1.58
|2.82
|Including
|65.53
|65.99
|0.46
|13.74
|0.83
|0.01
|1.79
|4.43
|1.51
|7.73
|9.41
|16.76
|And
|108.66
|110.49
|1.83
|0.57
|0.36
|0.00
|3.18
|2.40
|0.41
|5.99
|1.52
|2.70
|And
|119.79
|120.40
|0.61
|2.48
|1.08
|0.01
|8.75
|9.63
|10.22
|28.60
|7.88
|14.03
|MMW-25-132
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|17.68
|18.14
|0.46
|1.48
|0.64
|0.00
|0.20
|0.19
|0.02
|0.41
|1.40
|2.50
|MMW-25-133
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|88.85
|89.46
|0.61
|8.26
|0.06
|0.00
|0.39
|0.52
|2.05
|2.96
|5.22
|9.29
|And
|136.40
|136.70
|0.30
|10.47
|8.28
|0.02
|12.67
|10.70
|19.19
|42.56
|21.67
|38.58
|And
|145.08
|145.39
|0.30
|7.23
|0.16
|0.00
|3.85
|7.05
|0.50
|11.40
|5.70
|10.15
Important Notes to Table 1:
All lengths are downhole length. True widths are uncertain at this time.
Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.
Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cui $/lb.
Metal prices in US$: $7.30/lb Ni, $4.10/lb Cu, $15.00/lb Co, $1,000/oz Pt, $1,050/oz Pd and $2,200/oz Au.
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates
|BHID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth(m)
|FNX33380
|469768
|5164997
|38.8
|26.5
|-14.0
|36.6
|FNX33391
|469777
|5164856
|58.1
|320.0
|12.0
|106.7
|FNX33392
|469777
|5164857
|57.9
|340.0
|7.0
|112.8
|MMW-25-074
|462766
|5329000
|-3617.8
|26.5
|11.0
|48.8
|MMW-25-083
|462859
|5328896
|-3599.4
|356.0
|18.0
|110.3
|MMW-25-085
|462941
|5328854
|-3656.2
|265.0
|-12.0
|48.8
|MMW-25-086
|462941
|5328854
|-3656.4
|279.0
|-18.0
|54.9
|MMW-25-087
|462940
|5328854
|-3656.4
|291.0
|-20.0
|70.1
|MMW-25-088
|462940
|5328854
|-3656.9
|291.0
|-29.0
|85.3
|MMW-25-089
|462940
|5328854
|-3656.7
|302.0
|-24.0
|39.6
|MMW-25-090
|462939
|5328854
|-3657.0
|312.5
|-27.0
|36.6
|MMW-25-091
|462938
|5328855
|-3656.3
|321.0
|-17.0
|30.5
|MMW-25-092
|462938
|5328855
|-3657.2
|321.0
|-29.0
|34.9
|MMW-25-093
|462859
|5328896
|-3600.4
|4.0
|-10.0
|76.2
|MMW-25-094
|462859
|5328896
|-3600.6
|4.0
|-16.0
|91.4
|MMW-25-095
|462859
|5328896
|-3600.2
|19.0
|-2.0
|67.1
|MMW-25-096
|462859
|5328896
|-3600.4
|19.0
|-7.0
|77.1
|MMW-25-097
|462859
|5328896
|-3600.6
|19.0
|-14.0
|61.0
|MMW-25-098
|462859
|5328896
|-3601.0
|19.0
|-29.0
|54.9
|MMW-25-099
|462859
|5328897
|-3600.7
|34.0
|-14.0
|61.0
|MMW-25-100
|462859
|5328897
|-3601.1
|34.0
|-26.0
|94.5
|MMW-25-101
|462859
|5328897
|-3600.1
|45.0
|3.0
|85.3
|MMW-25-102
|462859
|5328897
|-3600.7
|45.0
|-13.0
|94.5
|MMW-25-103
|462859
|5328897
|-3601.2
|45.0
|-24.0
|85.3
|MMW-25-104
|462871
|5329120
|-3588.8
|332.0
|-10.0
|140.2
|MMW-25-105
|462871
|5329120
|-3589.1
|332.0
|-25.0
|149.4
|MMW-25-106
|462871
|5329120
|-3589.5
|332.0
|-33.0
|143.3
|MMW-25-107
|462871
|5329120
|-3590.0
|332.0
|-43.0
|131.1
|MMW-25-108
|462871
|5329120
|-3590.4
|332.0
|-55.0
|128.0
|MMW-25-109
|462737
|5328982
|-3493.3
|302.0
|-16.0
|95.7
|MMW-25-110
|462737
|5328982
|-3493.7
|302.0
|-25.0
|97.5
|MMW-25-111
|462737
|5328982
|-3494.3
|302.0
|-34.0
|95.1
|MMW-25-112
|462738
|5328982
|-3492.9
|310.0
|-10.0
|109.7
|MMW-25-113
|462738
|5328982
|-3493.6
|310.0
|-26.0
|100.6
|MMW-25-114
|462738
|5328983
|-3492.8
|320.0
|-8.0
|109.7
|MMW-25-115
|462738
|5328983
|-3493.2
|320.0
|-60.0
|43.6
|MMW-25-117
|462738
|5328983
|-3493.3
|339.0
|-22.0
|79.2
|MMW-25-118
|462738
|5328983
|-3494.1
|339.0
|-47.0
|93.0
|MMW-25-119
|462738
|5328984
|-3492.5
|347.0
|-2.0
|152.4
|MMW-25-120
|462871
|5329121
|-3589.3
|341.0
|-31.0
|146.3
|MMW-25-121
|462871
|5329121
|-3590.4
|341.0
|-51.0
|125.0
|MMW-25-127
|462871
|5329123
|-3589.7
|360.0
|-62.0
|128.0
|MMW-25-132
|462744
|5329004
|-3491.5
|356.0
|-6.0
|115.8
|MMW-25-133
|462744
|5329004
|-3491.9
|356.0
|-17.0
|170.7
*Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17
Qualified Person for Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for the Company and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Quality Assurance and Control
Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled 1⁄2 core, and McCreedy west is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Garson, Ontario for preparation, which are then shipped to Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 4 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards and 2 samples of blank material.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "might", "potential", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "will", "continue", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "prospective", "appear" or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the failure to add, delineate or discover additional mineralization, resources or reserves at the McCreedy West mine, the failure to have accurately estimated the actual resources or reserves at the McCreedy West mine that the Company produces copper, nickel, platinum-group or precious metals from, the failure to successfully execute narrow vein mining techniques with a view to economically extracting estimated mineralization, resources or reserves, unanticipated delays in the implementation of drilling programs, delays in the receipt of assay results, unanticipated delays in additional development at the McCreedy West mine and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( ) and on the Company's website ( ).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment